FCIAC sets schedule for Saturday’s ice hockey playoffs at Darien Ice House

The FCIAC has set a tentative schedule for the three ice hockey playoff games to be played on Saturday, Feb. 24.

All games in the FCIAC boys ice hockey tournament, as well as the girls ice hockey championship, are being held at the Darien Ice House this season.

Saturday’s tentative schedule is as follows:

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Playdowns

Darien vs. New Canaan, 12:50 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Staples., 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Final

Greenwich vs. New Canaan, 8:30 p.m.

As there are still boys ice hockey games being played on Thursday and Friday, these match-ups are not finalized and could change. Any updates will be posted here as soon as possible.

The six FCIAC boys ice hockey tournament teams have clinched, with Greenwich and Ridgefield receiving first-round byes. The rest of the field will include Darien, Staples, Fairfield and New Canaan, although their order of finish is dependent on the results of Thursday’s and Friday’s games.