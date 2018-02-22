HAN Live: FCIAC Girls Basketball Final – Trumbull vs. Wilton, 7 p.m.

The top two seeds in the FCIAC girls basketball will square off for the conference championship when No. 1 Trumbull takes on No. 2 Wilton tonight at Ludlowe High School and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 6:50 p.m., with the game tipping off at 7 p.m. The game can be seen at FCIAC.net and HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

In their only meeting during the regular season, the Trumbull Eagles defeated Wilton 59-42 on Feb. 5.

Wilton (16-4 overall, 13-3 in the FCIAC) defeated the No. 3 Warde in the semifinals, 43-42, Tuesday night at the Fairfield Ludlowe High School. In that nail-biting victory, the Warriors were led by senior captain Claire Gulbin, who put her team on her back. Gulbin scored a game-high 20 points, including the game-winning layup at the end of regulation.

Head coach Rob Coloney, in his third season at the helm, has his team playing with confidence as they continue to be a great story this season.

The defending champion Trumbull Eagles (19-1 overall, 15-1 FCIAC) were able to hold off No. 5 Stamford, 51-44, in their semifinal match Tuesday night at Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

The Eagles got out to a comfortable lead after the first half in the semifinals, but after Stamford made a second-half surge to get within three points, it was the defense that helped Trumbull punch its ticket back to the conference title game.

Senior captain Julie Keckler led the way on both sides of the floor as she finished with 11 points, but it was the freshmen Cassi Barbato who hit some clutch fourth-quarter shots to finish with 11 points as well.

Head coach Steve Tobitsch looks to win back-to-back FCIAC championships with a loaded roster filled with talent and dominant team defense.