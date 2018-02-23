Tickets for Saturday’s FCIAC hoops and hockey playoff games available online

Tickets for all FCIAC boys basketball and boys and girls ice hockey playoff games on Saturday, Feb. 24, are available on eventbrite.com by clicking the game links below.
FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals
Saturday, Feb. 24, at Fairfield-Warde HS
Note: Tickets are good for one session (early games or late games only). If you would like to attend all four games, tickets for both sessions will be needed.
No. 3 Danbury (13-3) vs. No. 6 Central (11-5), noon – click here
No. 2 Trinity Catholic (14-2) vs. No. 7 Stamford (11-5), 2 p.m. – click here
No. 4 Warde (12-4) vs. No. 5 Trumbull (11-5), 5 p.m. – click here
No. 1 Ridgefield (14-2) vs. No. 8 Norwalk (10-6), 7 p.m. – click here
FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Playdowns
Saturday, Feb. 24, at Darien Ice House
Note: Tickets are good for one game only
New Canaan vs. Darien, 12:50 p.m. – click here
Fairfield vs. Staples, 6:30 p.m. – click here
– Match-ups are tentative; schedule will be set Friday
FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Championship
Saturday, Feb. 24, at Darien Ice House
No. 1 Greenwich (17-2-1) vs. No. 2 New Canaan (18-3), 8:30 p.m. – click here