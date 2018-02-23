The FCIAC boys basketball playoffs by the numbers

The FCIAC boys basketball tournament tips off with four quarterfinal games at Fairfield-Warde High School starting at noon on Saturday.
• The HAN Network will carry the all four games. For information, click here.
• To purchase tickets to any of the basketball or ice hockey games, click here
Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.
FCIAC Quarterfinals at Warde HS
No. 6 Bridgeport Central (13-7) vs. No. 3 Danbury (17-3), noon
Regular Season Meeting at Danbury, Feb. 9: Danbury 80, Central 60
Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers
Overall Record: 13-7
FCIAC Record: 11-5
Current Streak: Won 2
February: 7-3
Last two weeks: 5-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5
FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 3 (last won in 2014)
Danbury Hatters
Overall Record: 17-3
FCIAC Record: 13-3
Current Streak: Lost 1
February: 5-2
Last two weeks: 3-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3
FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 4 (last won in 1992)
No. 7 Stamford (13-7) vs. No. 2 Trinity Catholic (16-4), 2 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Stamford, Feb. 21: Trinity Catholic 69, Stamford 55
Stamford Black Knights
Overall Record: 13-7
FCIAC Record: 11-5
Current Streak: Lost 1
February: 5-1
Last two weeks: 2-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5
FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 2 (last won in 2009)
Trinity Catholic Crusaders
Overall Record: 16-4
FCIAC Record: 14-2
Current Streak: Won 4
February: 6-1
Last two weeks: 4-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-2
FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 7 (last won in 2008)
No. 5 Trumbull (15-5) vs. No. 4 Warde (13-7), 5 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Trumbull, Feb. 9: Trumbull 76, Warde 69
Trumbull Eagles
Overall Record: 15-5
FCIAC Record: 11-5
Current Streak: Won 2
February: 4-3
Last two weeks: 2-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3
FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 2 (last won in 1983)
Warde Mustangs
Overall Record: 13-7
FCIAC Record: 12-4
Current Streak: Won 4
February: 4-3
Last two weeks: 4-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-4
FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 0
No. 8 Norwalk (12-8) vs. No. 1 Ridgefield (16-4), 7 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Norwalk, Feb. 15: Ridgefield 64, Norwalk 60
Norwalk Bears
Overall Record: 12-8
FCIAC Record: 10-6
Current Streak: Lost 1
February: 3-4
Last two weeks: 2-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5
FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 10 (last won in 1998)
Ridgefield Tigers
Overall Record: 16-4
FCIAC Record: 14-2
Current Streak: Lost 1
February: 6-1
Last two weeks: 3-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 6-1
FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 1 (last won in 2017)