The FCIAC boys basketball playoffs by the numbers

Posted by Dave Stewart on February 23, 2018 in Basketball News, News, Tournaments ·

The FCIAC boys basketball tournament tips off with four quarterfinal games at Fairfield-Warde High School starting at noon on Saturday.

Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.

FCIAC Quarterfinals at Warde HS

No. 6 Bridgeport Central (13-7) vs. No. 3 Danbury (17-3), noon

Regular Season Meeting at Danbury, Feb. 9: Danbury 80, Central 60

Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers

Overall Record: 13-7

FCIAC Record: 11-5

Current Streak: Won 2

February: 7-3

Last two weeks: 5-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5

FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 3 (last won in 2014)

Danbury Hatters

Overall Record: 17-3

FCIAC Record: 13-3

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 5-2

Last two weeks: 3-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3

FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 4 (last won in 1992)

No. 7 Stamford (13-7) vs. No. 2 Trinity Catholic (16-4), 2 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Stamford, Feb. 21: Trinity Catholic 69, Stamford 55

Stamford Black Knights

Overall Record: 13-7

FCIAC Record: 11-5

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 5-1

Last two weeks: 2-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5

FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 2 (last won in 2009)

Trinity Catholic Crusaders

Overall Record: 16-4

FCIAC Record: 14-2

Current Streak: Won 4

February: 6-1

Last two weeks: 4-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 7 (last won in 2008)

No. 5 Trumbull (15-5) vs. No. 4 Warde  (13-7), 5 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Trumbull, Feb. 9: Trumbull 76, Warde 69

Trumbull Eagles

Overall Record: 15-5

FCIAC Record: 11-5

Current Streak: Won 2

February: 4-3

Last two weeks: 2-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3

FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 2 (last won in 1983)

Warde Mustangs

Overall Record: 13-7

FCIAC Record: 12-4

Current Streak: Won 4

February: 4-3

Last two weeks: 4-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-4

FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 0

No. 8 Norwalk (12-8) vs. No. 1 Ridgefield (16-4), 7 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Norwalk, Feb. 15: Ridgefield 64, Norwalk 60

Norwalk Bears

Overall Record: 12-8

FCIAC Record: 10-6

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 3-4

Last two weeks: 2-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5

FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 10 (last won in 1998)

Ridgefield Tigers

Overall Record: 16-4

FCIAC Record: 14-2

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 6-1

Last two weeks: 3-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 6-1

FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 1 (last won in 2017)

