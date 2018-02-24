The FCIAC boys ice hockey playoffs by the numbers

Four of the six FCIAC boys ice hockey tournament teams will be in action during the playdwon round on Saturday at the Darien Ice House.
The HAN Network will carry the two playdown games. For information, click here.
To purchase tickets to any of the basketball or ice hockey games, click here
Here’s a look at some stats on the six playoff teams, as well as how the teams in the playdown fared against their first-round opponents.
Playdown Games at Darien Ice House
No. 6 New Canaan (11-9-0) vs. No. 3 Darien (9-10-1), 12:50 p.m.
Regular Season Meetings: Dec. 23 – Darien 8, New Canaan 1; Feb. 9 – Darien 3, New Canaan 2 (OT)
New Canaan Rams
Overall Record: 11-9-0
FCIAC Record: 7-4-0
Current Streak: Won 5
February: 6-1-0
Last two weeks: 4-0-0
Vs. FCIAC Playoff Teams: 1-6
FCIAC Championships (since 1965): 18 (last won in 2014)
Darien Blue Wave
Overall Record: 9-10-1
FCIAC Record: 8-2-1
Current Streak: Won 1
February: 4-2-0
Last two weeks: 2-2-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3
FCIAC Championships (since 1965): 8 (last won in 2015)
No. 5 Fairfield (11-7-0) vs. No. 4 Staples (12-5-2), 6:30 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting: Jan. 31 – Staples 9, Fairfield 6
Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe co-op
Overall Record: 11-7-0
FCIAC Record: 7-4-0
Current Streak: Won 3
February: 5-2
Last two weeks: 3-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-4
FCIAC Championships (since 1965): 0
Staples Wreckers
Overall Record: 12-5-2
FCIAC Record: 7-3-1
Current Streak: Won 2
February: 2-3-1
Last two weeks: 2-2-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-3
FCIAC Championships (since 1965): 3 (last won in 1971)
No. 1 Greenwich (18-2-0) and No. 2 Ridgefield (16-4-0) have byes in the quarterfinals
Greenwich Cardinals
Overall Record: 18-2-0
FCIAC Record: 10-1-0
Current Streak: Won 9
February: 9-0-0
Last two weeks: 5-0-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-1-0
FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 11 (last won in 2016)
Ridgefield Tigers
Overall Record: 16-4-0
FCIAC Record: 10-1-0
Current Streak: Won 1
February: 7-2-0
Last two weeks: 4-2-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-1-0
FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 6 (last won in 2017)