The FCIAC boys ice hockey playoffs by the numbers

Four of the six FCIAC boys ice hockey tournament teams will be in action during the playdwon round on Saturday at the Darien Ice House.

Here’s a look at some stats on the six playoff teams, as well as how the teams in the playdown fared against their first-round opponents.

Playdown Games at Darien Ice House

No. 6 New Canaan (11-9-0) vs. No. 3 Darien (9-10-1), 12:50 p.m.

Regular Season Meetings: Dec. 23 – Darien 8, New Canaan 1; Feb. 9 – Darien 3, New Canaan 2 (OT)

New Canaan Rams

Overall Record: 11-9-0

FCIAC Record: 7-4-0

Current Streak: Won 5

February: 6-1-0

Last two weeks: 4-0-0

Vs. FCIAC Playoff Teams: 1-6

FCIAC Championships (since 1965): 18 (last won in 2014)

Darien Blue Wave

Overall Record: 9-10-1

FCIAC Record: 8-2-1

Current Streak: Won 1

February: 4-2-0

Last two weeks: 2-2-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3

FCIAC Championships (since 1965): 8 (last won in 2015)

No. 5 Fairfield (11-7-0) vs. No. 4 Staples (12-5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting: Jan. 31 – Staples 9, Fairfield 6

Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe co-op

Overall Record: 11-7-0

FCIAC Record: 7-4-0

Current Streak: Won 3

February: 5-2

Last two weeks: 3-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-4

FCIAC Championships (since 1965): 0

Staples Wreckers

Overall Record: 12-5-2

FCIAC Record: 7-3-1

Current Streak: Won 2

February: 2-3-1

Last two weeks: 2-2-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-3

FCIAC Championships (since 1965): 3 (last won in 1971)

No. 1 Greenwich (18-2-0) and No. 2 Ridgefield (16-4-0) have byes in the quarterfinals

Greenwich Cardinals

Overall Record: 18-2-0

FCIAC Record: 10-1-0

Current Streak: Won 9

February: 9-0-0

Last two weeks: 5-0-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-1-0

FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 11 (last won in 2016)

Ridgefield Tigers

Overall Record: 16-4-0

FCIAC Record: 10-1-0

Current Streak: Won 1

February: 7-2-0

Last two weeks: 4-2-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-1-0

FCIAC Championships (since 1962): 6 (last won in 2017)