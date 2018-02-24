HAN Live: Seven basketball & ice hockey playoff games on Saturday

Seven FCIAC basketball and ice hockey playoff games will be played on Saturday, and you can catch them all on the HAN Network.

The full schedule of games is below.

Click the games for more information

FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals at Warde HS

No. 6 Bridgeport Central vs. No. 3 Danbury, noon

No. 7 Stamford vs. No. 2 Trinity Catholic, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Trumbull vs. No. 4 Warde, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Norwalk vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Playdowns at Darien Ice House

No. 6 New Canaan vs. No. 3 Darien, 12:50 p.m.

No. 5 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Staples, 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Championship at Darien Ice House

No. 2 New Canaan vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 8:30 p.m.

The games can be seen at FCIAC.net and HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Kevin Coleman and Wilton head coach Joel Geriak will be on the call for the basketball games; and Frank Granito and John Kovach will be on the call for the ice hockey games