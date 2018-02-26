Danbury claims State Open wrestling title; Five FCIAC wrestlers crowned

The FCIAC scored five individual champions and the Danbury Hatters captured the team tite for the second consecutive season at the CIAC State Open wrestling tournament, held this weekend at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Danbury, which had championships from Ryan Jack at 120 pounds, and AJ Kovacs at 145 pounds, collected 149.5 points to win the championship. Warde, Bristol Eastern and Killingly tied for second with 95.5 points, while New Canaan was 10th with 59.5 points.

Warde had a pair of champions, with Izaake Zuckerman winning at 160 pounds, and Joe Gjinaj winning at 195 pounds.

Travis Longo of Wilton was also crowned after winning the 106-pound weight class.

Seventeen FCIAC wrestlers placed in the top six, with Westhill’s Chase Parrott (120) and New Canaan’s Tyler Sung (138) finishing as runners-up.

To read more on Danbury’s State Open title, click here

Here’s a list of the FCIAC wrestlers who placed in the top six at the State Open, followed by a list of New England qualifiers

State Open results for FCIAC wrestlers (first-place finishers in bold)

106: 1 – Travis Longo, Wilton; 6 – Tyler Johnson, Danbury

113: 6 – Ben Leblanc, Danbury

120: 1 – Ryan Jack, Danbury; 2 – Chase Parrott, Westhill

126: 3 – Justin Mastroianni, New Canaan; 5 – Thomas Mazur, Westhill

132: 3 – Alex Steele, Warde; 4 – Kyle Fields, Danbury

138: 2 – Tyler Sung, New Canaan; 5 – Matt Ryan, Trumbull

145: 1 – AJ Kovacs, Danbury

152: None

160: 1 – Izaake Zuckerman, Warde; 4 – Simon Preston, Ridgefield

170: 3 – Gino Baretta, Danbury

182: None

195: 1 – Joe Gjinaj, Warde; 5 – Brett Nutter, Trumbull

220: None

285: 4 – George Harrington, Staples

New England Qualifiers

Providence, RI, March 2-3

106: Travis Longo, Wilton

120: Ryan Jack, Danbury; and Chase Parrott, Westhill

126: Justin Mastroianni, New Canaan; and Thomas Mazur, Westhill

132: Alex Steele, Warde; and Kyle Fields, Danbury

138: Tyler Sung, New Canaan; and Matt Ryan, Trumbull

145: AJ Kovacs, Danbury

160: Izaake Zuckerman, Warde; and Simon Preston, Ridgefield

170: Gino Baretta, Danbury

195: Joe Gjinaj, Warde; and Brett Nutter, Trumbull

285: George Harrington, Staples