Danbury claims State Open wrestling title; Five FCIAC wrestlers crowned

The FCIAC scored five individual champions and the Danbury Hatters captured the team tite for the second consecutive season at the CIAC State Open wrestling tournament, held this weekend at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.
Danbury, which had championships from Ryan Jack at 120 pounds, and AJ Kovacs at 145 pounds, collected 149.5 points to win the championship. Warde, Bristol Eastern and Killingly tied for second with 95.5 points, while New Canaan was 10th with 59.5 points.
Warde had a pair of champions, with Izaake Zuckerman winning at 160 pounds, and Joe Gjinaj winning at 195 pounds.
Travis Longo of Wilton was also crowned after winning the 106-pound weight class.
Seventeen FCIAC wrestlers placed in the top six, with Westhill’s Chase Parrott (120) and New Canaan’s Tyler Sung (138) finishing as runners-up.
To read more on Danbury’s State Open title, click here
Here’s a list of the FCIAC wrestlers who placed in the top six at the State Open, followed by a list of New England qualifiers
State Open results for FCIAC wrestlers (first-place finishers in bold)
106: 1 – Travis Longo, Wilton; 6 – Tyler Johnson, Danbury
113: 6 – Ben Leblanc, Danbury
120: 1 – Ryan Jack, Danbury; 2 – Chase Parrott, Westhill
126: 3 – Justin Mastroianni, New Canaan; 5 – Thomas Mazur, Westhill
132: 3 – Alex Steele, Warde; 4 – Kyle Fields, Danbury
138: 2 – Tyler Sung, New Canaan; 5 – Matt Ryan, Trumbull
145: 1 – AJ Kovacs, Danbury
152: None
160: 1 – Izaake Zuckerman, Warde; 4 – Simon Preston, Ridgefield
170: 3 – Gino Baretta, Danbury
182: None
195: 1 – Joe Gjinaj, Warde; 5 – Brett Nutter, Trumbull
220: None
285: 4 – George Harrington, Staples
New England Qualifiers
Providence, RI, March 2-3
106: Travis Longo, Wilton
120: Ryan Jack, Danbury; and Chase Parrott, Westhill
126: Justin Mastroianni, New Canaan; and Thomas Mazur, Westhill
132: Alex Steele, Warde; and Kyle Fields, Danbury
138: Tyler Sung, New Canaan; and Matt Ryan, Trumbull
145: AJ Kovacs, Danbury
160: Izaake Zuckerman, Warde; and Simon Preston, Ridgefield
170: Gino Baretta, Danbury
195: Joe Gjinaj, Warde; and Brett Nutter, Trumbull
285: George Harrington, Staples