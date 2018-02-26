Tickets for hoops and hockey semis available online

If you would like to avoid the ticket lines for the FCIAC boys basketball semifinals at Wilton HS on Tuesday, Feb. 27, of the FCIAC boys ice hockey semifinals at the Darien Ice House on Wednesday, Feb. 28, you can purchase tickets in advance at eventbrite.com.

Boys Basketball semis at Wilton, Tues., Feb. 27

For the basketball semifinals, tickets will be good for both games, Click the links below for information.

Danbury vs Trinity, 6 p.m.

Norwalk vs Trumbull, 7:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey semis at Darien Ice House, Wed., Feb. 28

Note: Due to space limitations, each ticket will only be good for one game. Click the links below for information.

Fairfield vs Greenwich, 4:50 p.m.

Darien vs Ridgefield 7:30 p.m.