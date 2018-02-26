FCIAC girls basketball teams tip off state tournaments tonight

Ten FCIAC girls basketball teams are in action today as the CIAC Class LL tournament gets underway with first-round games.

The opening round features just one head-to-head FCIAC contest, with the No. 26 Danbury Hatters play at the No. 7 Norwalk Bears at 5:30 p.m. Danbury is 10-10 and just missed out on the FCIAC playoffs, while Norwalk is 17-4 and is looking to bounce back from an FCIAC quarterfinal loss to Stamford.

The third-seeded Trumbull Eagles (22-1), who won their second straight FCIAC championship last week, are the FCIAC’s highest-seeded team in Class LL, and they’ll hist No. 30 Shelton at 6 p.m., Monday.

FCIAC runner-up Wilton (18-5) is the No. 12 seed and plays at home against No. 12 NFA at 6 p.m.

While there is just one head-to-head match-up between FCIAC teams in the first round, the second round could see as many as three teams. Those would include possible showdowns between Trumbull and No. 14 Ridgefield; No. 10 Warde and the Norwalk-Danbury winner; and No. 25 Ludlowe and No. 24 Darien.

Second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, March 1.

The Trinity Catholic Crusaders (8-12) are the No. 31 seed in Class S and will play its first round game at No. 2 Canton Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Here’s the schedule of first-round tournament games including FCIAC schools.

Monday, Feb. 26

Class LL Tournament, First Round

No. 26 Danbury at No. 7 Norwalk, 5:30 p.m.

No. 17 Wilbur Cross at No. 16 Staples, 6 p.m.

No. 25 Ludlowe at No. 8 Enfield, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Norwich Free Academy at No. 12 Wilton, 6 p.m.

No. 18 EO Smith at No. 15 Stamford, 6 p.m.

No. 30 Shelton at No. 3 Trumbull, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Middletown at No. 14 Ridgefield, 6:30 p.m.

No. 24 Darien at No. 9 Notre Dame-Fairfield, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Amity at No. 10 Warde, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Class S Tournament

No. 31 Trinity Catholic at No. 2 Canton, 7 p.m.