Trumbull girls, Danbury boys featured in state basketball polls

Trumbull was the only girls’ basketball team and Danbury the lone boys’ basketball team from the FCIAC ranked in the latest Top 10 polls.

Undefeated and defending state Class LL champion New London took a 23-0 record into the state tournament which just commenced, and received a unanimous 13 first-place votes to retain the top spot in the GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll, which was released Feb. 25.

Mercy is ranked second and improved to 22-1 with its 64-40 victory over East Haven when it defended its SCC championship.

Trumbull is ranked third. The Eagles defended their FCIAC title with a 60-49 victory over Wilton last week and this past Monday they improved to 23-1 with a 44-20 victory over Shelton in the first round of the CIAC Class LL Girls Basketball Tournament.

East Haven (20-3) was ranked fourth while the next six teams, in order 5-through-10, were Daniel Hand (19-4), Enfield (20-4), Hall (20-4), RHAM (21-2), Notre Dame-Fairfield (18-5) and Simsbury (19-3).

Norwalk and Wilton received the 11th and 12th most polling points, respectively, as the first two teams among the four FCIAC teams listed in the “Also receiving votes” category. Fairfield Warde received the 16th most points and Stamford the 20th most in the polling.

The Bears improved to 18-4 with a 58-39 victory over Danbury, Wilton improved to 19-5 with a 44-40 win over NFA, Stamford pulled away for a 64-42 victory over E.O. Smith to improve to 16-7 and Warde finished 17-6 after its 51-38 loss at home to Amity in Monday’s opening round of the Class LL tourney.

Two undefeated teams — East Catholic (22-0) and Notre Dame-Fairfield (21-0) — remained in the top two spots as the top four teams remained unchanged from the previous week in the GameTimeCT/Register Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll which was released Feb. 26.

East Catholic received all 18 first-place votes to remain No. 1, while Notre Dame-Fairfield was second and followed by Sacred Heart (19-2), Bassick (18-1), Hamden (19-3) and No. 6 Guilford (20-1).

Danbury (18-3) was ranked seventh and followed in the Top 10 by Wilbur Cross (18-3), Holy Cross (17-4) and Waterford (20-2).

Trinity Catholic received the 17th most points in the voting and was the only FCIAC team in the “Others receiving votes” category.

Danbury, Trinity Catholic, Trumbull and Norwalk all won quarterfinal games Saturday to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals of the FCIAC boys basketball tournament.