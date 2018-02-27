HAN on demand: FCIAC Boys Basketball semifinals

The FCIAC boys basketball semifinal games featuring Danbury vs. Trinity Catholic, and Norwalk vs. Trumbull from Tues., Feb. 27, are available on demand by clicking here.

Original Story: The pursuit of an FCIAC boys basketball championships is down to its final four teams and you can see all four in action tonight as the conference semifinals hit the HAN Network.

Coverage will tip off with a pregame show at 5:50 p.m., followed by the semifinal between the No. 2 Trinity Catholic Crusaders and No. 3 Danbury at 6 p.m. The second game will feature the No. 5 Trumbull Eagles against the No. 8 Norwalk Bears at 7:45 p.m.

The games can be seen at FCIAC.net and HAN.network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

For more information, click the links below.

• No.3 Danbury vs. No. 2 Trinity Catholic, 6 p.m.

• No. 8 Norwalk vs. No. 5 Trumbull, 7:45 p.m.

The Trinity Catholic Crusaders (17-4 overall, 14-2 in the FCIAC) defeated the No. 7 Stamford Black Knights 42-39 on Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinals, with a strong second-half performance after a slow, defensive-heavy first half.

Senior standouts Dmitriy Moise (15 points) and Dutreil Contavio (11 points) both finished in double figures. Both Contavio and Moise reached 1,000 points in their careers at Trinity Catholic in the same game earlier this year.

Longtime head coach Mike Walsh will rely on his two star forwards, along with point guard Stephon McGill, to lead his team to the FCIAC final.

The Danbury Hatters (18-3 overall, 13-3 in the FCIAC) opened the tournament with a 83-58 victory over the No. 6 Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers on Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinals.

The Hatters dominated Central in the second half led by senior captain Jordan Brown’s 23 points. Denali Burton finished with 18 points and junior guard Keyon Moore broke out for 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Hatters had six players finish with at least eight points. Brown has been averaging 18 points per game and Burton is averaging a double-double a game with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game.

Head coach Casey Bock will also rely on his senior point guard Javon Hernandez, who runs the team on the floor and is averaging 10 points per game.

The Trumbull Eagles (16-5 overall, 11-5 in the FCIAC) took down the No. 4 Fairfield Warde Mustangs 65-56 on Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinals. The Eagles have been on quite a tear, with wins over Bridgeport Central, Danbury and Warde in their last three games.

Eagles’ junior Timmond Williams put his team on his back as he scored game high 28 points. Junior center Evan Gutowski had a strong performance inside the paint with 16 points, and junior Chris Brown had 13 points, including a clutch three-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

The Norwalk Bears (13-8 overall, 10-6 FCIAC) pulled the upset over the defending champions and No. 1 seed Ridgefield Tigers 59-50 on Saturday night in the quarterfinals.

Senior guard Tyrique Langley was red hot in the second half, scoring 19 of his game-high 28 points was 7-of-8 from the free throw line in the second half to help put the game away.

Senior point guard Zyaire Sellers had 17 points and did a great job taking care of the basketball. The Norwalk defense forced 10 Ridgefield turnovers after the first quarter.

Head coach Tom Keyes will look to keep the cinderella story going by leading his team to the FCIAC final.