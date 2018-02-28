HAN Live: FCIAC boys ice hockey semifinals, Wed., Feb. 28

We’re down to the final four teams in the FCIAC boys ice hockey tournament and they’ll face off in the conference semifinals on Wednesday at the Darien Ice Rink.

The HAN Network’s coverage of the semifinal action will begin with a live Nutmeg Sports pregame show at 4 p.m., with the first game between top-seeded Greenwich and No. 5 Fairfield starting at 4:50 p.m.

The second game, which features No. 2 Ridgefield and No. 3 Darien, will start at 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Fairfield vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 4:50 p.m.

No. 3 Darien vs. No. 2 Ridgefield, 7:30 p.m.

The games can be seen on the home page of FCIAC.net and at HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito, John Kovach, and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

After the games are completed, they will be available on demand by clicking here.

The Fairfield co-op is 11-8 overall and 7-4 in the FCIAC, while its opponent, the Greemnwich Cardinals are the top seed as they finished 18-2 overall and 10-1 in the FCIAC.

Fairfield advanced with a 4-2 win over No. 4 Staples Saturday, led by Sawyer Coseglia with two goals and one assist, and Will Von Brauchitsch with two assists.

Greenwich, which earned the top seed over Ridgefield via a head-to-head win, had a bye in the first round.

Greenwich beat Fairfield 8-3 on Feb. 15.

The Ridgefield Tigers are 16-4 overall and 10-1 in the FCIAC. They lost tied with Greenwich for 20 points in the conference, losing the tiebreaker on Greenwich’s 5-3 head-to-head victory on Feb. 19.

The Darien Blue Wave finished 9-10-1. They reached the semifinals with a 5-2 victory over New Canaan Saturday, with goalie Henri Pfeifle fending off an early New Canaan onslaught and making 28 saves, while Parker McLane found the back of the net twice.

Ridgefield is 16-4-0 overall and 10-1-0 in the FCIAC. The Tigers won their last meeting with Darien, 5-3, on Feb. 16.