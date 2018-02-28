FCIAC
Ten FCIAC boys basketball teams begin state play next week

Posted by Dave Stewart on February 28, 2018

Ten FCIAC boys basketball teams will tip off their state championship quests when the CIAC tournaments hit the hardwood on Monday, March 5.

The Div. I tournament features four FCIAC teams, including conference finalists Danbury and Trumbull as the No. 7 and 12 seeds, respectively, along with No. 10 Trinity Catholic and No. 11 Ridgefield.

In Div. II, Wilton is the FCIAC’s top seed at No. 13, followed by No. 14 Bridgeport Central, No. 15 Warde, No. 16 Stamford, and No. 20 Norwalk.

The Darien Blue Wave is the FCIAC’s only team in the Div. III tournament, and the Wave checks in as the No. 14 seed.

Of the first-round games, only one is a head-to-head match-up of FCIAC teams as Norwalk plays at Wilton on Tuesday, March 6

In the second round of the Div. I playoffs on Wednesday, March 7, Trinity Catholic will play at Danbury in a rematch of the FCIAC semifinal contest, won by Danbury 43-40

Here’s the schedule for the first round games:

Div. I – First Round, Monday, March 5

No. 21 Weaver (6-14) at No. 12 Trumbull (17-5), 7 p.m.

Byes: No. 7 Danbury (19-3); No. 10 Trinity Catholic (17-5); No. 11 Ridgefield (16-5)

Div. II – First Round, Tuesday, March 6

No. 17 Naugatuck (12-7) at No. 16 Stamford (13-8), 7 p.m.

No. 20 Norwalk (13-9) at No. 13 Wilton (13-7), 7 p.m.

No. 18 Xavier (12-8) at No. 15 Warde (13-8)

No. 19 Career (12-8) at No. 14 Bridgeport Central (13-8), 7 p.m.

Div. III – First Round, Monday, March 5

No. 19 Daniel Hand (9-11) at No. 14 Darien (10-10), 7 p.m.

Dave Stewart

