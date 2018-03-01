HAN Live: Trumbull vs. Danbury for the FCIAC boys basketball championship

The Danbury Hatters and Trumbull Eagles will battle for the 2018 FCIAC boys basketball championship tonight and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network.

Coverage will begin with a pregame show at 6:50 p.m., and the tite tilt will tip at 7.

The game can be seen on the home page of FCIAC.net and at HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

After the game is completed, it will be available on demand by clicking here.

In their only meeting during the regular season, Trumbull beat Danbury 53-50 on Feb. 21.

The third-seeded Hatters (19-3 overall, 13-3 in the FCIAC) defeated the No. 2 Trinity Catholic Crusaders in the semifinals, 43-40, Tuesday night at Wilton High School. The Hatters were led by Jordan Brown and Cameron Snow, who each scored 10 points.

Senior captain Javon Hernandez was clutch in the fourth quarter, going 5-6 from the foul line and scoring nine points for the game to send Danbury to the championship game.

The No. 5 Eagles (17-5 overall, 11-5 in the FCIAC) were able to hold off the No. 8 Norwalk Bears in the semifinals, 82-75.

Junior Timmond Williams scored a game-high 27 points for the Eagles as he continues to play well in the postseason. Chris Brown finished with 22 points, going 5-5 from the foul line, and freshmen Mileeq Green continues to shine as he scored 17 points.

Trumbull head coach Buddy Bray looks to bring home the conference title for the first time since 1983.