Danbury tops Trumbull, captures first FCIAC boys basketball title since 1992

For the Danbury Hatters, it seems like it was only a matter of time.

After coming close the past two seasons, the Hatters are finally on top of FCIAC boys basketball as they claimed the championship with a 75-57 victory over the Trumbull Eagles Thursday night at Zeoli Field House in Wilton.

The Hatters, who were led by game MVP Denali Burton (23 points) and senior captain Jordan Brown (27), won their first league title in 26 years dating back to 1992. They now have five FCIAC championships in program history.

Trumbull was bidding for its first FCIAC title since 1983.

Danbury had been a contender the past three seasons, finishing as the runner-up in 2016 before being knocked out in the semifinals in double overtime by eventual champ Ridgefield last year.

This time around, the Hatters knocked off Bridgeport Central 83-58, and Trinity Catholic 43-40 to reach the final. Trumbull had beaten Warde 65-56, and Norwalk 82-75 en route to the final.

“It’s great for the school, it’s great for the city to finally bring that back,” Danbury head coach Casey Bock told Bill Boxsom of the HAN Network. “I feel bad that those other guys that kind of started to turn the program around, they didn’t get the opportunity to get a championship. But they know that they’re part of this, too.”

FCIAC Boys Basketball Championship

Danbury 75, Trumbull 57

Trumbull 10-7-23-7 57

Danbury 19-15-19-22 75

Trumbull: Mileeq Green 1 1-1 3, Chris Brown 6 4-4 16, Timmond Williams 7 7-8 23, Evan Gutowski 1 0-0 2, Quentar Taylor 1 1-2 4, Jack Therriault 1 0-0 2, John Paul Fromageot 1 0-0 2, Cape Holden 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Johnson 0 3-4 3, Andrew Cutler 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 16-21 57

Danbury: Diante Vines 1 0-2 3, Denali Burton 10 4-6 24, Jordan Brown 12 2-4 27, Keyon Moore 0 0-0 0, Javon Hernandez 3 4-5 11, Cameron Snow 4 0-0 10, Lawrens Buissereth 0 0-0 0, Connor Goodwin 0 0-0 0, Taylor Heady 0 0-0 0, Arnold Peralta 0 0-0 0, Solomon James 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 10-17 75

3-pointers: Trumbull – Williams 2, Taylor; Danbury – Snow 2, Vines, Brown, Hernandez