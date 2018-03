Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule

CHSGHA Girls Hockey State Tournament Scoreboard & Schedule

First Round

Monday, Feb. 26

West Haven/SHA 4, Hall/Conard 0

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Simsbury 4, Hamden 1

Amity/North Haven/Cheshire 4, Hand/Coginchaug/Old Lyme 0

Branford/East Haven/North Branford 6, Northwest Catholic/Mercy 3

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 3

No. 10 Simsbury vs. No. 2 Darien at Darien Ice House, 3:45 p.m.

No. 9 Branford/East Haven/North Branford vs. No. 1 Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 4:15 p.m.

No. 5 Amity/North Haven/Cheshire vs. No. 4 Suffield at Enfield Twin Rinks, 5 p.m.

No. 6 West Haven/SHA vs. No. 3 New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 5:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Wed., March 7 at Bennett Rink, West Haven, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Sat., March 10, at Bennett Rink, West Haven, 7 p.m.