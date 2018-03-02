Ten FCIAC wrestlers reach quarterfinals of New England championships

The FCIAC has put 10 wrestlers into the championship quarterfinals of the New England Tournament, which is being held this weekend at the Providence Career and Technical Center in Rhode Island.

The quarterfinalists include three wrestlers for the Danbury Hatters, who are bidding for a second straight New England championship. After Friday night’s wrestling, the Hatters have 21.5 points and are in fourth place, 12.5 behind Timberlane, N.H.

The Warde Mustangs are eighth with 16 points; the Westhill Vikings are 13th with 14.5 points; and the New Canaan Rams are 27th with 10 points. All three teams have put two wrestlers apiece in the quarterfinals.

Overall, the FCIAC had 16 wrestlers qualify for the New England tournaments, with 10 still unbeaten, and six losing once on Friday and moving into the consolation bracket.

Danbury’s quarterfinalists include Ryan Jack (120 pounds), who had a first-round bye and then won a major decision in his only match on Friday.

AJ Kovacs (145) and Gino Baratta (170) are also in the quarterfinals, with Kovacs receiving a first-round bye before scoring a pinfall; and Baratta going 2-0 with two decisions.

For Warde, Izaake Zuckerman (160) had an opening-round bye before getting a pinfall victory, and Joe Gjinaj (195) also had a bye and then a pinfall to advance.

Westhill’s Chase Parrott (120) and Thomas Mazur (126) are both 2-0. Parrott won by technical fall and pinfall, while Mazur had a pin and a major decision.

New Canaan’s Justin Mastroianni (126) is 2-0 with a decision and a pin, and Tyler Sung had a bye before winning his next match by decision.

Matt Ryan (138) of Trumbull is also in the quarterfinals, as he went 2-0 with two decisions on Friday.

Wrestling in the consolation bracket are Wilton’s Travis Longo at 106 pounds; Danbury’s Kyle Fields and Warde’s Alex Steele at 132; Ridgefield’s Simon Preston at 160; Trumbull’s Brett Nutter at 195; and Staples’ George Harrington at 285.