HAN Live: FCIAC boys ice hockey final, Greenwich vs. Ridgefield, 6:45 p.m., Saturday

Posted by FCIAC on March 3, 2018 in FCIAC, Ice Hockey News, News, Tournaments ·

Power has still not been restored to the Darien Ice House, so the FCIAC boys ice hockey game between No. 2 Ridgefield and No. 1 Greenwich has been moved to Hamill Rink in Greenwich, with a start time of 6:45 p.m.

Original Story: The FCIAC will crown its 2018 boys ice hockey champion on Saturday as the top-seeded Greenwich Cardinals clash with the No. 2 Ridgefield Tigers.

You can watch the final live on the HAN Network, which will begin coverage with a pregame show at 6:35 p.m. The puck will drop for the game at 6:45 p.m. Frank Granito, John Kovach and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The game is available at FCIAC.net and HAN.Network, as well as on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

After the game is completed, it will be available on demand by clicking here.

In their regular-season meeting, Greenwich defeated Ridgefield 5-3 on Feb. 19 at Hamill Rink in Greenwich. Nikita Kovalev had a hat trick for the Cardinals, who that day won the tiebreaker that gave them the top seed in the FCIAC tournament.

Both Greenwich and Ridgefield finished the FCIAC season 10-1, good for 20 points, and both had first-round byes in the FCIAC playoffs.

Greenwich advanced to the final with a 10-4 win over No. 5 Fairfield in the semifinals Wednesday, led by Alex Mozian’s hat trick.

Ridgefield, the defending FCIAC champion, was able to edge Darien 2-1 in the semifinals thanks to junior goaltender Sean Gordon’s 26 saves. Matt Walker and Breaden McSpedon both found the back of the net.

Ridgefield goalie Sean Gordon makes a save during the Tigers’ 2-1 win over Darien in the FCIAC semifinals Wednesday at the Darien Ice House. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

