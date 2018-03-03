FCIAC
Full schedule update for boys and girls ice hockey, FCIAC swimming; boys hockey ticket info

Posted by Dave Stewart on March 3, 2018

Updated 2 p.m.: Power has still not been restored to the Darien Ice House, so the FCIAC boys ice hockey game between No. 2 Ridgefield and No. 1 Greenwich has been moved to Hamill Rink in Greenwich, with a start time of 6:45 p.m.

The game will be carried live on the HAN Network. For information, click here.

Please note, a total of 200 tickets are available for cash purchase prior to the FCIAC final, and they will be available at 6 p.m. at Hamill Rink.

The two girls ice hockey state tournament games which were originally scheduled for the Darien Ice House were moved to Terry Conners Rink in Stamford. No. 2 Darien will face No. 10 Simsbury at 6:35 p.m., followed by No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 6 West Haven/SHA at 8:20 p.m..

The girls hockey state tournament game between No. 1 Greenwich and No. 9 Branford/East Haven/North Branford is on as scheduled at 4:15 p.m., at Hamill Rink.

Here’s the full schedule:

Saturday, March 3

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Final

No. 2 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 6:45 p.m.

CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Quarterfinals

No. 9 Branford/East Haven/North Branford vs. No. 1 Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 4:15 p.m.

No. 5 Amity/North Haven/Cheshire vs. No. 4 Suffield at Enfield Twin Rinks, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Simsbury vs. No. 2 Darien at Terry Conners Rink, 6:35 p.m.

No. 6 West Haven/SHA vs. No. 3 New Canaan at Terry Conners Rink, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, March 4

FCIAC Boys Swim Finals at Greenwich HS, 2 p.m.

Original Story: A power outage in Darien and pool water issues at Greenwich High School have forced several changes to be made to Saturday’s FCIAC and state tournament schedules.

The FCIAC boys swim finals, which had already been moved from their original date on Thursday, have been postponed one more day. The meet will now be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 4, with warm-ups to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Friday’s nor’easter has left the Darien Ice House without power.

The two CHSGHA state girls ice hockey tournament games which were set to be held in Darien have been moved to Terry Conners Rink in Stamford. Darien vs. Simsbury will faceoff at 6:35 p.m., followed by New Canaan vs. West Haven at 8:20 p.m.

The FCIAC boys ice hockey championship game between the Ridgefield Tigers and Greenwich Cardinals is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Darien Ice House. As of this morning, the game has not be rescheduled, but is obviously dependent on the power situation at the rink.

Further updates will be posted here this afternoon.

Dave Stewart

