FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Championship – Ridgefield 6, Greenwich 4     |     Girls Ice Hockey State Quarterfinals – New Canaan 2, West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy 0     |     Girls Ice Hockey State Quarterfinals – Darien 3, Simsbury 0     |     Girls Ice Hockey State Quarterfinals – Branford/East Haven/North Branford 4, Greenwich 1     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     FCIAC Boys Basketball Championship – Danbury 75, Trumbull 57     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, Second Round – Trumbull 66, Middletown 46     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, Second Round – Norwalk 70, Amity 68 (2 OT)     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, Second Round – Mercy 56, Stamford 40     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, Second Round – Hall 52, Wilton 47     |     2018 FCIAC Boys Diving Championships     |     FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals – Ridgefield 2, Darien 1     |     FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals – Greenwich 10, Fairfield 4     |     2018 FCIAC Boys Swimming Preliminary Results and seeds for finals     |     FCIAC Boys Basketball Semifinals – Trumbull 82, Norwalk 75     |     FCIAC Boys Basketball Semifinals – Danbury 43, Trinity Catholic 40     |     FCIAC’s scoreboard and box scores, Class LL girls basketball, Monday, Feb. 26     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Trumbull 44, Shelton 20     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Amity 51, Warde 38     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, First Round – Notre Dame-Fairfield 57, Darien 39

Ridgefield Tigers roar to second straight FCIAC boys hockey championship

Posted by Dave Stewart on March 4, 2018 in FCIAC, Ice Hockey News, News, Tournaments ·

The Ridgefield Tigers claimed their second consecutive FCIAC boys ice hockey championship with a wild, 6-4 victory over the Greenwich Cardinals Saturday at Hamill Rink in Greenwich.

The second-seeded Tigers (18-4-0) scored twice in each period, and were led by Will Forrest, who took MVP honors after racking up five points on two goals and three assists. Nick Cullinan had four assists; Matt Walker scored twice; and Liam Galloway and Del Irving each had one goal in the victory.

For top-seeded Greenwich (19-3-0), Matt Davey, JT Lawrence, Ryan Columbo, and Nikita Kovalev each scored one goal.

The game was tied 3-3 in the second period when Walker and Forrest scored back-to-back goals for a 5-3 Tigers’ lead early in the third frame. Kovalev scored a power play goal to get the Cardinals back to within a goal, but Forrest responded with a late power play goal for the 6-4 final.

“I’m very proud of the group and it’s always going to be our goal, winning FCIACs every year,” Ridgefield head coach Shaun Gallagher told the Ridgefield Press. “This group, like last year, bought in and put in the hard work and all the credit goes to them. This is an unbelievable group.”

The FCIAC championship is the seventh in program history for Ridgefield, and they rank fourth all-time in the conference. New Canaan leads with 18 FCIAC titles, followed by Greenwich with 11, Darien with eight, and Ridgefield with seven.

For more on this story from the Ridgefield Press, click here

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Championship

Ridgefield 6, Greenwich 4

Ridgefield 2-2-2 6

Greenwich 2-1-1 4

Ridgefield: Will Forrest 2 goals, 3 assists; Nick Cullinan 4 assist; Matt Walker 2 goals; Liam Galloway 1 goal; Del Irving 1 goal

Greenwich: Matt Davey 1 goal, 1 assist; JT Lawrence 1 goal; Ryan Columbo 1 goal; Nikita Kovalev 1 goal; Alex Mozian 1 assist; Connor Santry 1 assist; Nic Pelletier-Martinelli 1 assist

Goalies

R – Sean Gordon 28 saves

G – Ben Nash 36 saves

Shots

R – 42; G – 32

The Ridgefield Tigers celebrate after defeating the Greenwich Cardinals 6-4 for the 2018 FCIAC boys ice hockey championship. — HAN Network photo

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Championship - Ridgefield 6, Greenwich 4
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress