Ridgefield Tigers roar to second straight FCIAC boys hockey championship

The Ridgefield Tigers claimed their second consecutive FCIAC boys ice hockey championship with a wild, 6-4 victory over the Greenwich Cardinals Saturday at Hamill Rink in Greenwich.

The second-seeded Tigers (18-4-0) scored twice in each period, and were led by Will Forrest, who took MVP honors after racking up five points on two goals and three assists. Nick Cullinan had four assists; Matt Walker scored twice; and Liam Galloway and Del Irving each had one goal in the victory.

For top-seeded Greenwich (19-3-0), Matt Davey, JT Lawrence, Ryan Columbo, and Nikita Kovalev each scored one goal.

The game was tied 3-3 in the second period when Walker and Forrest scored back-to-back goals for a 5-3 Tigers’ lead early in the third frame. Kovalev scored a power play goal to get the Cardinals back to within a goal, but Forrest responded with a late power play goal for the 6-4 final.

“I’m very proud of the group and it’s always going to be our goal, winning FCIACs every year,” Ridgefield head coach Shaun Gallagher told the Ridgefield Press. “This group, like last year, bought in and put in the hard work and all the credit goes to them. This is an unbelievable group.”

The FCIAC championship is the seventh in program history for Ridgefield, and they rank fourth all-time in the conference. New Canaan leads with 18 FCIAC titles, followed by Greenwich with 11, Darien with eight, and Ridgefield with seven.

For more on this story from the Ridgefield Press, click here

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Championship

Ridgefield 6, Greenwich 4

Ridgefield 2-2-2 6

Greenwich 2-1-1 4

Ridgefield: Will Forrest 2 goals, 3 assists; Nick Cullinan 4 assist; Matt Walker 2 goals; Liam Galloway 1 goal; Del Irving 1 goal

Greenwich: Matt Davey 1 goal, 1 assist; JT Lawrence 1 goal; Ryan Columbo 1 goal; Nikita Kovalev 1 goal; Alex Mozian 1 assist; Connor Santry 1 assist; Nic Pelletier-Martinelli 1 assist

Goalies

R – Sean Gordon 28 saves

G – Ben Nash 36 saves

Shots

R – 42; G – 32