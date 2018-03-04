2018 FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Championship Results

Team Scores

1 – Greenwich 432.5; 2 – Staples 395; 3 – Ridgefield 334; 4 – Darien 281.5; 5 – New Canaan 227; 6 – Norwalk/McMahon 153; 7 – Westhill/Stamfort 116; 8 – Wilton 108; 9 – Trumbull 89; 10 – Fairfield 47.

Note: Full results will be posted later

200 Medley Relay

1 – Ridgefield (Kieran Smith, Andrew Bornstein, Luke Hruska, William Bryant), 1:33.54 *FCIAC Record

2 – Staples, 1:35.57

3 – Darien, 1:39.20

4 – Greenwich, 1:39.42

5 – Westhill/Stamford, 1:40.73

6 – New Canaan, 1:42.01

200 Freestyle

1 – Nicolas Ortega (STP), 1:41.57

2 – Connor Hunt (RFD), 1:43.95

3 – Jake Ritz (NC), 1:45.01

4 – Henry Velasquez (NOR), 1:45.51

5 – Spencer Erickson (DAR), 1:46.06

6 – Charles Clark (GRN), 1:46.46

200 Individual Medley

1 – Andrew Bornstein (RFD), 1:53.96

2 – John McNab (STP), 1:54.68

3 – Luke Stewart (NC), 1:56,43

4 – Stephen Todorovic (GRN), 1:56.49

5 – Blake Rainey (STP), 1:58.69

6 – Thomas Lewis (GRN), 1:59.29

50 Freestyle

1 – William Bryant (RFD), 21.79

2 – Dashiell Hunter (STP), 21.88

3 – Josiah Tarrant (STP), 22.11

4 – Jack Lewis (WILT), 22.19

5 – Connor Martin (DAR), 22.45

6 – Mark Merson (NOR), 22.64

Diving

Note: Held Wed., Feb. 28, at Westhill HS

1 – Kevin Bradley (NOR), 502.15

2 – Devon Satir (GRN), 479.50

3 – Wiley Schmidt (DAR), 476.30

4 – Owen Stevens (DAR), 475.90

5 – Sergei Shaw (GRN), 442.60

6 – James Ragusa (NC), 428.85

100 Butterfly

1 – Benjamin Feldman (WH), 49.71

2 – Connor Martin (DAR), 51.81

3 – Luke Hruska (RFD), 52.39

4 – Josiah Tarrant (STP), 53.68

5 – Henry Velasquez (NOR), 53.69

6 – James Pascale (GRN), 53.82

100 Freestyle

1 – Kieran Smith (RFD), 44.29 *FCIAC record

2 – John McNab (STP), 47.02

3 – Charles Clark (GRN), 47.95

4 – William Bryant (RFD), 48.90

5 – Mackenzie Baxter (GRN), 49.24

6 – Jack Lewis (WILT), 49.69

500 Freestyle

1 – Nicolas Ortega (STP), 4:36.32

2 – Connor Hunt (RFD), 4:38.45

3 – Jake Ritz (NC), 4:44.47

4 – Blake Rainey (STP), 4:46.12

5 – Kirk Schultz (GRN), 4:51.81

6 – Chris Zhang (DAR), 4:52.32

200 Freestyle Relay

1 – Ridgefield (Kieran Smith, Luke Hruska, Connor Hunt, William Bryant), 1:26.35

2 – Staples, 1:26.74

3 – Greenwich, 1:28.59

4 – New Canaan, 1:31.41

5 – Darien, 1:32.57

6 – Westhill/Stamford, 1:35.32

100 Backstroke

1 – Kieran Smith (RFD), 49.32 *FCIAC record

2 – Spencer Erickson (DAR), 53,27

3 – Luke Hruska (RFD), 53.59

4 – Austin Twiss (STP), 53.71

5 – Scott Adler (STP), 53.91

6 – Luke Stewart (NC), 54.19

100 Breaststroke

1 – Andrew Bornstein (RFD), 56.75

2 – Dashiell Hunter (STP), 57.83

3 – Benjamin Feldman (WH), 57.89

4 – Jacob West (STP), 58.62

5 – Thomas Lewis (GRN), 1:00.43

6 – Christopher Lourenco (GRN), 1:01.14

400 Freestyle Relay

1 – Staples (John McNab, Austin Twiss, Scott Adler, Nicolas Ortega), 3:13.69

2 – Greenwich, 3:14.81

3 – Darien, 3:17.82

4 – New Canaan, 3:18.46

5 – Ridgefield, 3:18.90

6 – Norwalk/McMahon, 3:21.01