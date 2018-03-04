2018 FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Championship Results

Team Scores
1 – Greenwich 432.5; 2 – Staples 395; 3 – Ridgefield 334; 4 – Darien 281.5; 5 – New Canaan 227; 6 – Norwalk/McMahon 153; 7 – Westhill/Stamfort 116; 8 – Wilton 108; 9 – Trumbull 89; 10 – Fairfield 47.
Note: Full results will be posted later
200 Medley Relay
1 – Ridgefield (Kieran Smith, Andrew Bornstein, Luke Hruska, William Bryant), 1:33.54 *FCIAC Record
2 – Staples, 1:35.57
3 – Darien, 1:39.20
4 – Greenwich, 1:39.42
5 – Westhill/Stamford, 1:40.73
6 – New Canaan, 1:42.01
200 Freestyle
1 – Nicolas Ortega (STP), 1:41.57
2 – Connor Hunt (RFD), 1:43.95
3 – Jake Ritz (NC), 1:45.01
4 – Henry Velasquez (NOR), 1:45.51
5 – Spencer Erickson (DAR), 1:46.06
6 – Charles Clark (GRN), 1:46.46
200 Individual Medley
1 – Andrew Bornstein (RFD), 1:53.96
2 – John McNab (STP), 1:54.68
3 – Luke Stewart (NC), 1:56,43
4 – Stephen Todorovic (GRN), 1:56.49
5 – Blake Rainey (STP), 1:58.69
6 – Thomas Lewis (GRN), 1:59.29
50 Freestyle
1 – William Bryant (RFD), 21.79
2 – Dashiell Hunter (STP), 21.88
3 – Josiah Tarrant (STP), 22.11
4 – Jack Lewis (WILT), 22.19
5 – Connor Martin (DAR), 22.45
6 – Mark Merson (NOR), 22.64
Diving
Note: Held Wed., Feb. 28, at Westhill HS
1 – Kevin Bradley (NOR), 502.15
2 – Devon Satir (GRN), 479.50
3 – Wiley Schmidt (DAR), 476.30
4 – Owen Stevens (DAR), 475.90
5 – Sergei Shaw (GRN), 442.60
6 – James Ragusa (NC), 428.85
100 Butterfly
1 – Benjamin Feldman (WH), 49.71
2 – Connor Martin (DAR), 51.81
3 – Luke Hruska (RFD), 52.39
4 – Josiah Tarrant (STP), 53.68
5 – Henry Velasquez (NOR), 53.69
6 – James Pascale (GRN), 53.82
100 Freestyle
1 – Kieran Smith (RFD), 44.29 *FCIAC record
2 – John McNab (STP), 47.02
3 – Charles Clark (GRN), 47.95
4 – William Bryant (RFD), 48.90
5 – Mackenzie Baxter (GRN), 49.24
6 – Jack Lewis (WILT), 49.69
500 Freestyle
1 – Nicolas Ortega (STP), 4:36.32
2 – Connor Hunt (RFD), 4:38.45
3 – Jake Ritz (NC), 4:44.47
4 – Blake Rainey (STP), 4:46.12
5 – Kirk Schultz (GRN), 4:51.81
6 – Chris Zhang (DAR), 4:52.32
200 Freestyle Relay
1 – Ridgefield (Kieran Smith, Luke Hruska, Connor Hunt, William Bryant), 1:26.35
2 – Staples, 1:26.74
3 – Greenwich, 1:28.59
4 – New Canaan, 1:31.41
5 – Darien, 1:32.57
6 – Westhill/Stamford, 1:35.32
100 Backstroke
1 – Kieran Smith (RFD), 49.32 *FCIAC record
2 – Spencer Erickson (DAR), 53,27
3 – Luke Hruska (RFD), 53.59
4 – Austin Twiss (STP), 53.71
5 – Scott Adler (STP), 53.91
6 – Luke Stewart (NC), 54.19
100 Breaststroke
1 – Andrew Bornstein (RFD), 56.75
2 – Dashiell Hunter (STP), 57.83
3 – Benjamin Feldman (WH), 57.89
4 – Jacob West (STP), 58.62
5 – Thomas Lewis (GRN), 1:00.43
6 – Christopher Lourenco (GRN), 1:01.14
400 Freestyle Relay
1 – Staples (John McNab, Austin Twiss, Scott Adler, Nicolas Ortega), 3:13.69
2 – Greenwich, 3:14.81
3 – Darien, 3:17.82
4 – New Canaan, 3:18.46
5 – Ridgefield, 3:18.90
6 – Norwalk/McMahon, 3:21.01