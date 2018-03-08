FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     FCIAC’s state playoff basketball and hockey scoreboard and box scores for March 5-6     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, First Round – Greenwich 5, St. Joseph 0     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Warde 60, Xavier 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Wilton 74, Norwalk 53     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Stamford 65, Naugatuck 57     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Tournament, First Round – Bridgeport Central 62, Career Magnet 56     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Ice Hockey Tournament, First Round – Farmington Valley 11, Westhill/Stamford 5     |     2018 CHSGHA All-State Girls Ice Hockey Awards     |     2018 FCIAC Boys Swimming & Diving Championship Results     |     FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Championship – Ridgefield 6, Greenwich 4     |     Girls Ice Hockey State Quarterfinals – New Canaan 2, West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy 0     |     Girls Ice Hockey State Quarterfinals – Darien 3, Simsbury 0     |     Girls Ice Hockey State Quarterfinals – Branford/East Haven/North Branford 4, Greenwich 1     |     FCIAC Boys Basketball Championship – Danbury 75, Trumbull 57     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, Second Round – Trumbull 66, Middletown 46     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, Second Round – Norwalk 70, Amity 68 (2 OT)     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, Second Round – Mercy 56, Stamford 40     |     Class LL Girls Basketball, Second Round – Hall 52, Wilton 47

Updated state tournament schedule for Thursday and Friday, March 8-9

Posted by Dave Stewart on March 8, 2018 in Basketball News, Ice Hockey News, News, Tournaments ·

The majority of state playoff games involving FCIAC teams have been postponed as the cleanup from Wednesday’s storm continues on Thursday. Many schools are not in session today, and many roads remain impassable due to downed trees and wires.

The updated schedule below is as of 12:50 p.m., Thursday. The only Thursday game involving an FCIAC team which is still on as schedule is the Div. I boys ice hockey game between Darien and Notre Dame-West Haven at Bennett Rink.

All other games have been moved to Friday. Any further updates will be posted here as soon as they become available.

Thursday, March 8

Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round

No. 10 Trinity Catholic at No. 7 Danbury, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday

No. 11 Ridgefield at No. 6 Hamden, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday

No. 12 Trumbull at No. 5 Wilbur Cross, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday

Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round

No. 13 Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Central, ppd to 7 p.m., Friday

No. 15 Warde at No. 2 Immaculate, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday

No. 16 Stamford at No. 1 Simsbury, ppd to 7 p.m., Friday

No. 14 Bridgeport Central at No. 3 Wethersfield, ppd to 7 p.m., Friday

Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round

No. 13 Darien vs. No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven at Bennett Rink, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Fairfield vs. No. 5 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, ppd to 5:10 p.m., Friday

No. 11 New Canaan vs. No. 6 Hamden at Astorino Rink, ppd to 4 p.m., Friday

Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals

No. 8 Newington vs. No. 1 Staples ppd to 6 p.m., Friday, at Bennett Rink

Class L Boys Diving Finals

At Middletown HS, ppd to 5:30 p.m., Friday

Friday, March 9

CHSGCA State Semifinals at The Rinks at Shelton

Note: Both games will start at 4:30. One game will be upstairs and one downstairs

No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Darien

No. 9 Branford/East Haven/North Branford vs. No. 4 Suffield/Enfield/Housatonic/Ellington

Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals

No. 3 Trumbull vs. No. 2 Mercy at Branford, 7 p.m.

Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round

No. 10 Trinity Catholic at No. 7 Danbury, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Ridgefield at No. 6 Hamden, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Trumbull at No. 5 Wilbur Cross, 6 p.m.

Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round

No. 15 Warde at No. 2 Immaculate, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Central, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Stamford at No. 1 Simsbury, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Bridgeport Central at No. 3 Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round

No. 11 New Canaan vs. No. 6 Hamden at Astorino Rink, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Fairfield vs. No. 5 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, 5:10 p.m.

Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals

No. 8 Newington vs. No. 1 Staples at Bennett Rink, 6 p.m.

Class L Boys Diving Finals

At Middletown HS, 5:30 p.m.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule Next Post Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round - Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)
About author
FCIAC

Dave Stewart

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress