Updated state tournament schedule for Thursday and Friday, March 8-9

The majority of state playoff games involving FCIAC teams have been postponed as the cleanup from Wednesday’s storm continues on Thursday. Many schools are not in session today, and many roads remain impassable due to downed trees and wires.
The updated schedule below is as of 12:50 p.m., Thursday. The only Thursday game involving an FCIAC team which is still on as schedule is the Div. I boys ice hockey game between Darien and Notre Dame-West Haven at Bennett Rink.
All other games have been moved to Friday. Any further updates will be posted here as soon as they become available.
Thursday, March 8
Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round
No. 10 Trinity Catholic at No. 7 Danbury, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday
No. 11 Ridgefield at No. 6 Hamden, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday
No. 12 Trumbull at No. 5 Wilbur Cross, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday
Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round
No. 13 Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Central, ppd to 7 p.m., Friday
No. 15 Warde at No. 2 Immaculate, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday
No. 16 Stamford at No. 1 Simsbury, ppd to 7 p.m., Friday
No. 14 Bridgeport Central at No. 3 Wethersfield, ppd to 7 p.m., Friday
Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round
No. 13 Darien vs. No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven at Bennett Rink, 5 p.m.
No. 12 Fairfield vs. No. 5 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, ppd to 5:10 p.m., Friday
No. 11 New Canaan vs. No. 6 Hamden at Astorino Rink, ppd to 4 p.m., Friday
Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals
No. 8 Newington vs. No. 1 Staples ppd to 6 p.m., Friday, at Bennett Rink
Class L Boys Diving Finals
At Middletown HS, ppd to 5:30 p.m., Friday
Friday, March 9
CHSGCA State Semifinals at The Rinks at Shelton
Note: Both games will start at 4:30. One game will be upstairs and one downstairs
No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Darien
No. 9 Branford/East Haven/North Branford vs. No. 4 Suffield/Enfield/Housatonic/Ellington
Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals
No. 3 Trumbull vs. No. 2 Mercy at Branford, 7 p.m.
Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round
No. 10 Trinity Catholic at No. 7 Danbury, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Ridgefield at No. 6 Hamden, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Trumbull at No. 5 Wilbur Cross, 6 p.m.
Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round
No. 15 Warde at No. 2 Immaculate, 6 p.m.
No. 13 Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Central, 7 p.m.
No. 16 Stamford at No. 1 Simsbury, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Bridgeport Central at No. 3 Wethersfield, 7 p.m.
Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round
No. 11 New Canaan vs. No. 6 Hamden at Astorino Rink, 4 p.m.
No. 12 Fairfield vs. No. 5 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, 5:10 p.m.
Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals
No. 8 Newington vs. No. 1 Staples at Bennett Rink, 6 p.m.
Class L Boys Diving Finals
At Middletown HS, 5:30 p.m.