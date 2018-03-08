Updated state tournament schedule for Thursday and Friday, March 8-9

The majority of state playoff games involving FCIAC teams have been postponed as the cleanup from Wednesday’s storm continues on Thursday. Many schools are not in session today, and many roads remain impassable due to downed trees and wires.

The updated schedule below is as of 12:50 p.m., Thursday. The only Thursday game involving an FCIAC team which is still on as schedule is the Div. I boys ice hockey game between Darien and Notre Dame-West Haven at Bennett Rink.

All other games have been moved to Friday. Any further updates will be posted here as soon as they become available.

Thursday, March 8

Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round

No. 10 Trinity Catholic at No. 7 Danbury, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday

No. 11 Ridgefield at No. 6 Hamden, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday

No. 12 Trumbull at No. 5 Wilbur Cross, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday

Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round

No. 13 Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Central, ppd to 7 p.m., Friday

No. 15 Warde at No. 2 Immaculate, ppd to 6 p.m., Friday

No. 16 Stamford at No. 1 Simsbury, ppd to 7 p.m., Friday

No. 14 Bridgeport Central at No. 3 Wethersfield, ppd to 7 p.m., Friday

Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round

No. 13 Darien vs. No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven at Bennett Rink, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Fairfield vs. No. 5 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, ppd to 5:10 p.m., Friday

No. 11 New Canaan vs. No. 6 Hamden at Astorino Rink, ppd to 4 p.m., Friday

Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals

No. 8 Newington vs. No. 1 Staples ppd to 6 p.m., Friday, at Bennett Rink

Class L Boys Diving Finals

At Middletown HS, ppd to 5:30 p.m., Friday

Friday, March 9

CHSGCA State Semifinals at The Rinks at Shelton

Note: Both games will start at 4:30. One game will be upstairs and one downstairs

No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Darien

No. 9 Branford/East Haven/North Branford vs. No. 4 Suffield/Enfield/Housatonic/Ellington

Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals

No. 3 Trumbull vs. No. 2 Mercy at Branford, 7 p.m.

Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round

No. 10 Trinity Catholic at No. 7 Danbury, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Ridgefield at No. 6 Hamden, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Trumbull at No. 5 Wilbur Cross, 6 p.m.

Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round

No. 15 Warde at No. 2 Immaculate, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Wilton at No. 4 Bristol Central, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Stamford at No. 1 Simsbury, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Bridgeport Central at No. 3 Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round

No. 11 New Canaan vs. No. 6 Hamden at Astorino Rink, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Fairfield vs. No. 5 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, 5:10 p.m.

Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals

No. 8 Newington vs. No. 1 Staples at Bennett Rink, 6 p.m.

Class L Boys Diving Finals

At Middletown HS, 5:30 p.m.