• Alex Mozian tied the score with 1:19 remaining in the third period; Matt Davey won it 2:18 into overtime

Xavier 1-1-0-0 2

Greenwich 0-1-1-1 3

Xavier: Anthony DiPreta 1 goal; Aden Hotchkiss 1 goal; Jack Healy 1 assist

Greenwich: Matt Davey 1 goal, 1 assist; Nikita Kovalev 2 assists; Matt Baugher 1 goal; Alex Mozian 1 goal; Nic Pelletier-Martinelli 1 assist

Goalies

X – Tyler Beaulieu 31 saves

G – Ben Nash 29 saves

Shots

X – 31; G – 34