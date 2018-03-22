FCIAC
Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Ashley Labrador, Brien McMahon

Posted by FCIAC on March 22, 2018

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries. They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Ashley Labrador, Brien McMahon

Brien McMahon athletic trainer Ashley Labrador.

Ashley Labrador received her Bachelors of Science in Athletic Training with Cum Laude honors from Southern CT State University in June 2014 and has since been employed as a Certified Athletic Trainer with Innovative Health and Rehabilitation.

She has been the Head Athletic Trainer at Brien McMahon High School for the past four years and works with the Athletic Department led by Joe Madaffari to help ensure the health and safety of all the student-athletes.

Her experience as a three-sport varsity athlete and love for sports motivates her passion to see student-athletes succeed in reaching their athletic potential and enjoy their respective sports.  She is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association and is a certified First Aid and CPR Instructor.

Ashley enjoys various activities, such as hiking, bowling and golfing, and is a competitive billiards player in the APA League. She values family, both personal and professional, and resides in New Haven with her husband Jeffrey.

