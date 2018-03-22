Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Jordan Thurman, Fairfield-Warde

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Jordan Thurman, Fairfield-Warde

Jordan Thurman is in her third year as Head Athletic Trainer at Fairfield Warde High School.

A California native, Jordan moved out East to obtain her Bachelor’s degree in Athletic Training from Hofstra University and graduated in 2015.

She enjoys helping athletes prevent and recover from injuries to participate fully in the sports that they love. Jordan currently lives in Bridgeport with her dog Hunter.