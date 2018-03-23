Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Diane Murphy-Kivell, New Canaan

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Diane Murphy-Kivell, MS L/ATC, New Canaan

Diane is in her 36th year at New Canaan High School. She has an undergraduate degree from Southern Connecticut State University and a graduate degree from Marshall University.

She has been honored to receive the Micro Bio Medic Scholastic Athletic Trainer of the Year, Outstanding Alumni Award Marshall University, and the 2015 Donald Bagnall award from the Connecticut Athletic Trainers Association.

Diane also serves as a preceptor for Sacred Heart University.

She is proud to be a member of the New Canaan High School staff working with tremendous coaches and administration.

When not at New Canaan, Diane can be found at the Darien YMCA teaching Hydro-fit classes. She lives in Stamford with her husband Seth.