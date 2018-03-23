FCIAC
Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Jenna Rousso, Westhill

Posted by FCIAC on March 23, 2018

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Jenna Rousso, Westhill

Westhill athletic trainer Jenna Rousso.

Jenna Rousso is one of the newest additions to the FCIAC athletic training family and is in her second year as the athletic trainer at Westhill High School.

Jenna attended Trumbull High School, and was a proud golden eagle. She was both goalkeeper and captain of her soccer team. As a student athlete, Jenna unfortunately spent a lot of time on the other side of the treatment table, rehabilitating with veteran athletic trainer Dan Searles.

Despite her injuries, it was these experiences that helped Jenna thrive at Merrimack College, where she graduated with a bachelors degree in Athletic Training.

Jenna is currently an employee at Innovative Health and Rehabilitation, and has channeled her love of athletics into continuing education on concussion management and post-operative rehabilitation.

Jenna still lives in Trumbull and loves spending time outdoors and with her family and friends.

