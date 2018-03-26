Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Dan McDonagh, St. Joseph

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Dan McDonagh, St. Joseph

Dan McDonagh is in his 15th year as the full-time Athletic Trainer for St. Joseph High School.

Dan holds an undergraduate degree in Athletic Training from Castleton State College and a Master’s of Science from Ohio University class of 2002. He also joined the Science department in 2003, and currently teaches Natural Science, Biology, Chemistry and Sports Medicine.

His passion is to help the students and athletes succeed in their goals and aspirations.

Dan lives in Naugatuck with his wife, Deborah, and their two boys.

He truly enjoys spending time with his family; playing sports with the boys, camping, fishing, anything outdoors is fair game.