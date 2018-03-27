Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Dan Searles and Mike Dias, Trumbull

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Dan Searles, Trumbull

Dan Searles is in his 14th year as the Athletic Trainer for Trumbull High School and is employed by Select Physical Therapy where he is a Sports Medicine Coordinator.

A graduate of Northeastern University in Boston in 2001, he has continued his love of sports medicine by being a part of the Sacred Heart University Athletic Training Education Program.

Dan received the 2017 Donald Bagnall award from the CT Athletic Trainers Association for being secondary schools athletic trainer of the year. His passion is to help all athletes stay on the field so they can participate in the sport they love and seeing the Trumbull Eagles succeed.

Dan lives in Bethany with his wife Jen, kids Jake and Jules and furry kid Marley.

In his spare time, he loves hanging out with his family and coaching his kids in the sports they love to play.

Mike Dias, Trumbull

Mike Dias received his Bachelor’s degree in Athletic Training from Sacred Heart University in June of 2014. He has been employed by Select Physical Therapy since he graduated and has been an Athletic Trainer at Trumbull High for the past three years.

Mike is the Chairperson for the CT Athletic Trainers Association’s young professional committee.

He has a huge passion seeing all athletes succeed but loves to help get injured athletes back to the sports they love to play.

Mike loves to watch and play futbol and lives in Bridgeport with his furry buddy, Kody