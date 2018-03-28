FCIAC
Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Gaetana Deiso and Corey Iamonico, Staples

Posted by FCIAC on March 28, 2018 in FCIAC, News ·

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Gaetana “G” Deiso, A.T.C., L.A.T., Head Athletic Trainer, Staples

Staples athletic trainer Gaetana Deiso.

“G” is certified with the National Athletic Trainer’s Association and is licensed through the state of Connecticut.

She graduated from Springfield College in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training and a minor in Nutrition, and is in her 14th year as Head Athletic Trainer at Staples.

Prior to Staples, Deiso  was the Athletic Trainer at Greens Farms Academy, and also worked with Fairfield University’s football and rugby teams from 1999 to 2002.

In the summer of 2002, she worked at Boyle’s Strength and Conditioning in Boston, where she had the opportunity to train many professional athletes and Olympic athletes. She acts as a Clinical Preceptor for the Athletic Training Program at Sacred Heart University.

Deiso was also on the CATA Secondary School Committee from 2007-2012. In June 2014, she was honored with the Block “S” award at the Scholar Athlete dinner for outstanding service to Staples High School.

In May, 2016, she received the CATA’s President’s Award. She is a Certified Functional Strength Coach and a TFW (Training For Warriors) certified coach, as well as Functional Movement Screen (FMS) certified. She is the owner of Body Blast Sports Performance and runs programs through Westport Parks and Rec.

She lives in Trumbull with her husband, Doug, and daughters, Michaela and Gabriella.

Corey Iamonico, Staples

Staples athletic trainer Corey Iamonico.

Corey Iamonico is a certified and licensed Athletic Trainer. She graduated from Sacred Heart University in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.

Upon graduation, she worked for Forme Rehabilitation in New York where she was contracted to Eastchester, Tuckahoe, Mount Vernon, & New Rochelle High Schools.

Iamonico returned to Connecticut in 2009, worked for Innovative Health & Rehabilitation, and covered New Canaan Youth Football, Staples High School, and worked in the clinic setting. She is now in her eighth year at Staples High School.

She is also a Certified Kinesio Taping Practitioner and owner of Core Sports Medicine, LLC, where she works with youth sports to provide athletic training coverage to all levels of athletes, allowing them all the safest environments to compete.

She lives in Bridgeport, and may be the last Jets fan out there.

Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Emily Renna and Richard Janey, Danbury Next Post Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Katie Bryant and Craig Campbell, Darien
