Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Scott Glucksman and Alec Goncalves, Ridgefield

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Scott Glucksman, Ridgefield

Scott graduated from Stamford High in 2004 and from Endicott College in 2008 with a BS in Athletic Training.

Out of college he accepted a job with the Philadelphia Phillies as the Head Strength and Conditioning coach for their Triple A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. After spring Training in Clearwater, Florida, moving to Lehigh, Pennsylvania, and taking many cross country bus rides Scott realized that working in professional baseball was not for him.

With a true love to help athletes stay healthy and compete at the highest level possible, Scott began working at Ridgefield in May of 2009 and has been the head Athletic Trainer at RHS for nine years. He has helped the position grow from a Physical Therapy Clinic Outreach position with Ridgefield Physical Therapy into a Board of Education position, as well as adding a second part time athletic trainer to the program.

Scott loves spending his spare time with his fiance Rebecca and their pup, Bailey the Beagle. He and Rebecca will be getting married this September.

Alec Goncalves, Ridgefield

Alec J. Goncalves received his Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training from Boston University in May of 2017. During his undergraduate experience, he worked with a number of collegiate sports teams in the Boston and the Greater Boston Area, including the Tufts University Football Team, Boston College Women’s Field Hockey Team, and the Boston University Track and Field Team.

Alec is employed through Ridgefield Physical Therapy where he works in the mornings as a Physical Therapy Aid before performing his Athletic Training duties at Ridgefield High School.

Since starting his professional career in August of 2017, he has loved working with the athletes, coaches and staff of Ridgefield High School. Being able to assist these young athletes and make an impact on their lives as they prepare for future endeavors in athletics has been an amazing and a rewarding experience.

Alec grew up playing soccer and running track and enjoys camping, hiking, rock climbing and anything else he can do outdoors. Additionally, he is currently training for the Ridgefield Triathlon.