Masuk 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors

Trumbull 0-1-0-0-2-5-x 8 runs, 11 hits, 2 errors

Pitching

M – Mike Marella (L 0-1), McGregor Donnelly (6), Anthony Conte (6) and Enzo Merlonghi

T – Ben Fero (W 1-0), Brandon Bottino (7) and Kevin Bruggeman

Highlights

M – Gianno Merlonghi and Josh Wiltenberger singled for Masuk.

T – Kevin Bruggeman and Chris Brown each had 2 hits and 2 RBI; Tim Lojko and Ben Micinilio also had two hits apiece. Fero struck out 6.