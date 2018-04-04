FCIAC
Boys Lacrosse – Darien 22, Westhill 0

Boys Lacrosse

Darien 12-4-5-1 22

Westhill 0-0-0-0 0

Darien: Logan McGovern 2g, 5a; Brian Minicus 3g; Hudson Pokorny 3g; Blake Sommi 2g, 1a; Michael Minicus 2g; Charlie Walsh 1g, 2a; Ryan O’Neil 1g, 1a; Ethan Dewbrey 1g, 1a;  Holt Matheis 1g, 1a

Senior Brandon Yarish (1 goal) and freshmen Jamison Moore (1 goal), Matthew Stein (1 goal) and Holt Matheis (1 goal, 1 assist) all registered their first career points.

Goalies

D – Sean Collins and Andy Demopoulos combined for the shutout

Note: Darien was near perfect at the faceoff X with Tanner Strub going 12-for-13; Matt Freeman going 12-for-12; and Jackson McNear going 1-for-1

