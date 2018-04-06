FCIAC tennis scoreboard and box scores for Thursday, April 5

Below is the girls and boys tennis scoreboard for matches played on Thursday, April 5. Box scores are included when provided.

Girls Tennis

Staples 7, Warde 0

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Hannah Ulman 6-0, 6-2

Olivia Foster (S) def. Sana Nagori 6-0, 6-0

Alisyn Kercher (S) def. Karli Vare 6-2, 6-0

Carine Geijerstam (S) def. Ellie Daigle 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjorkman (H) def. Claire Regan and Hayley English 6-0, 6-0

Gabi Vega and Olivia Gordy (H) def. Clare Byrne and Deb Warren 6-1, 6-1

Luiza Cocito and Natalie Carozza (H) def. Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos 6-3, 6-1

New Canaan 4, Wilton 3

Singles Izzy Koziol (W) def. Ashley Walker 7-6, 7-6

Maddy Wilson (NC) def. Emma Caldwell 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Cara Kilmartin 3-6, 6-1, 7-6

Sophie Gardner def. Jelena Sypher 6-1, 7-6

Doubles

Arden Lee and Amber Li (W) def. Cassidy Little and Jenny Loomis 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Chloe Sigg and Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Gerri Fox and Alexandra Iotzova 6-2, 6-3

Mackenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert (W) def. Liz Gehnrich and Valentina Zamora 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Trumbull 5, Stamford 2

Singles

Unique Akinloye (T) def. Cara Addison 6-1, 6-1

Julia Louw (T) def. Hannah Bushell 6-0, 6-2

Lauren Louw (T) def. Sophia Negyesi 6-2, 6-2

Evani Dalal (T) def. Cindy Luo 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

Taylor Yaghmaie and Devon Yaghmaie (S) def. Laine Neufeld and Amelia Grasso 6-0, 6-1

Symphony Akinloye and Leilani Brown (T) def. Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro 4-6, 6-0, 6-3

Emily Wharmby and Megan McKeever (S) def. Isabella Basic and Libby Liggins 6-3, 6-2

Ludlowe 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Sam Keane (L) def. Kat Sullivan 6-0, 6-1

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Sanjana Shriram 6-0, 6-0

McKenna Carroll (L) def. Brooke Belanger 6-0, 6-2

Katie Coolidge (L) def. Anna Gawley 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung (L) def. Jamie Gundeck and Rashmi Pai 6-0, 6-0

Grace Cogan and Heather Moran (L) def. Ariana Ragoo and Taylor Potpan 6-1, 6-1

Caitlin Chen and Kate Alianiello (L) def. Grace Samhkuon and Megha Patel 6-1, 6-0

Darien 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Lily Ma (D) def. Katrina Nguyen 6-0, 6-2

Emma Callery (D) def. Giovanna Nazeozeno 6-0, 6-2

Eliana Cummisky (D) def. Patricia Pereira 6-0, 6-2

Central forfeited No. 4 singles

Doubles

Emily Werres and Juliet Homes (D) def. Nayeli Serrano and Jacky Tapia 6-0, 6-2

Katie Wile and Abby Strowato (D) def. Haley Guerrero and Angelica Goblin 6-0, 6-2

Caroline Homes and Danielle Castellanos (D) def. Ashley Aguilera and Sona Mathew 6-0, 6-2

Greenwich 7, Brien McMahon 0

St. Joseph 7, Norwalk 0

Ridgefield 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Boys Tennis

Staples 5, Warde 2

Singles

Jack Tooker (S) def. Ethan Wolf 6-1, 7-6

Sam Lampert (S) def. Kyle Rubin 6-3, 6-2

Jack Davis (FW) def. Lucas Haymes 5-7, 7-6, 10-2

Adam Greenlee (S) def. Jack Patterson 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Jake Greenwald and Eric Greenberg (S) def. Sam Greenberg and Noah Gruder 6-0, 6-1

Bradley Sheppard and Jason Katz (S) def. Robert Paveat and Jackson Casick 6-3, 6-2

Ben Dachman and Cormac O’Day (FW) def. Jamie Lamb and Andrew Saunders 6-3, 0-6, 11-9

New Canaan 4, Wilton 3

Singles

Jay Cassone (W) def. JJ Lee 6-1, 2-1 ret.

Matt Brand (NC) def. Clay Adams 6-4, 6-1

Sai Akavaramu (NC) def. Tor Aronson 6-2, 6-1

Aidan Burke (W) def. Andrew Zuo 7-5, 7-5

Doubles

Henry Murphy and Owen McKessy (W) def. Luke Crowley and Aryan Pal 6-4, 6-4

Ben Graham and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Conrad Emerson and Rahul Vallabhajosula 6-0, 6-3

Jamie Cutler and Griffin Dayton (NC) def. Chuck Li and Henry Greene 6-3, 6-1

Ridgefield 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

James Hourihan (R) def. Simon Poulter 6-1, 6-0

Seth Prusco (R) def. Sean Oates 6-2, 6-0

Noah Butler (R) def. Mike Vakos 6-0, 6-0

Ridgefield won No. 4 singles by forfeit

Doubles

Tanner Daubenspeck and Joe Campos (R) def. Nicholas Sclafani and Ivan Martinez 6-0, 6-0

Emmitt O’Malley and Carter Schrouppe (R) def. Rich DelVecchio and Jonathan Nicolaisen 6-0, 6-0

Ridgefield won No. 3 doubles by forfeit

Norwalk 6, St. Joseph 1

Singles

Taishi Hosokawa (N) def. Drew Morris 6-1, 6-2

Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Jon Jazwinski 6-0, 6-1

Prem Dave (N) def. Samir Rajani 6-1, 6-0

Andrew Hinnau (SJ) def. Jeb Boyrer 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Billy Nescis and Pablo Quiceno (N) def. Jarred Lawrence and Joshua Kimball 6-0, 6-1

Tyler Cappadonna and Jerry Narcisse (N) def. Ryan Carlin and Ethan Ziegler 6-2, 6-2

Christian Miller and Christian Ghetu (N) def. Mark Kendroizski and Paul Fabbri 10-4

Darien 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Bobby Neuner (D) def. Jose Ramirez 6-0, 6-0

Nick Derby (D) def. Angel Ramirez 6-0, 6-1

Ian Wise (D) def. Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1

Ethan Zhang (D) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Romano DeCaprio and Neil Gandhi (D) won by forfeit

Tyler Cramer and Alex de Castro (D) def. Angel Menendez and Jordy Cardenas 6-0, 6-0

John Lochtefeld and Dereck Chiapetta (D) def. Erick Rullova and Nicholas Peschler 6-0, 6-0

Brien McMahon at Greenwich

Stamford at Trumbull

Ludlowe at Danbury