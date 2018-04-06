FCIAC tennis scoreboard and box scores for Thursday, April 5

Below is the girls and boys tennis scoreboard for matches played on Thursday, April 5. Box scores are included when provided.
Girls Tennis
Staples 7, Warde 0
Singles
Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Hannah Ulman 6-0, 6-2
Olivia Foster (S) def. Sana Nagori 6-0, 6-0
Alisyn Kercher (S) def. Karli Vare 6-2, 6-0
Carine Geijerstam (S) def. Ellie Daigle 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjorkman (H) def. Claire Regan and Hayley English 6-0, 6-0
Gabi Vega and Olivia Gordy (H) def. Clare Byrne and Deb Warren 6-1, 6-1
Luiza Cocito and Natalie Carozza (H) def. Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos 6-3, 6-1
New Canaan 4, Wilton 3
Singles Izzy Koziol (W) def. Ashley Walker 7-6, 7-6
Maddy Wilson (NC) def. Emma Caldwell 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Cara Kilmartin 3-6, 6-1, 7-6
Sophie Gardner def. Jelena Sypher 6-1, 7-6
Doubles
Arden Lee and Amber Li (W) def. Cassidy Little and Jenny Loomis 7-5, 4-6, 6-3
Chloe Sigg and Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Gerri Fox and Alexandra Iotzova 6-2, 6-3
Mackenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert (W) def. Liz Gehnrich and Valentina Zamora 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Trumbull 5, Stamford 2
Singles
Unique Akinloye (T) def. Cara Addison 6-1, 6-1
Julia Louw (T) def. Hannah Bushell 6-0, 6-2
Lauren Louw (T) def. Sophia Negyesi 6-2, 6-2
Evani Dalal (T) def. Cindy Luo 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
Taylor Yaghmaie and Devon Yaghmaie (S) def. Laine Neufeld and Amelia Grasso 6-0, 6-1
Symphony Akinloye and Leilani Brown (T) def. Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro 4-6, 6-0, 6-3
Emily Wharmby and Megan McKeever (S) def. Isabella Basic and Libby Liggins 6-3, 6-2
Ludlowe 7, Danbury 0
Singles
Sam Keane (L) def. Kat Sullivan 6-0, 6-1
Xenia Efimov (L) def. Sanjana Shriram 6-0, 6-0
McKenna Carroll (L) def. Brooke Belanger 6-0, 6-2
Katie Coolidge (L) def. Anna Gawley 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung (L) def. Jamie Gundeck and Rashmi Pai 6-0, 6-0
Grace Cogan and Heather Moran (L) def. Ariana Ragoo and Taylor Potpan 6-1, 6-1
Caitlin Chen and Kate Alianiello (L) def. Grace Samhkuon and Megha Patel 6-1, 6-0
Darien 7, Bridgeport Central 0
Singles
Lily Ma (D) def. Katrina Nguyen 6-0, 6-2
Emma Callery (D) def. Giovanna Nazeozeno 6-0, 6-2
Eliana Cummisky (D) def. Patricia Pereira 6-0, 6-2
Central forfeited No. 4 singles
Doubles
Emily Werres and Juliet Homes (D) def. Nayeli Serrano and Jacky Tapia 6-0, 6-2
Katie Wile and Abby Strowato (D) def. Haley Guerrero and Angelica Goblin 6-0, 6-2
Caroline Homes and Danielle Castellanos (D) def. Ashley Aguilera and Sona Mathew 6-0, 6-2
Greenwich 7, Brien McMahon 0
St. Joseph 7, Norwalk 0
Ridgefield 7, Trinity Catholic 0
Boys Tennis
Staples 5, Warde 2
Singles
Jack Tooker (S) def. Ethan Wolf 6-1, 7-6
Sam Lampert (S) def. Kyle Rubin 6-3, 6-2
Jack Davis (FW) def. Lucas Haymes 5-7, 7-6, 10-2
Adam Greenlee (S) def. Jack Patterson 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
Jake Greenwald and Eric Greenberg (S) def. Sam Greenberg and Noah Gruder 6-0, 6-1
Bradley Sheppard and Jason Katz (S) def. Robert Paveat and Jackson Casick 6-3, 6-2
Ben Dachman and Cormac O’Day (FW) def. Jamie Lamb and Andrew Saunders 6-3, 0-6, 11-9
New Canaan 4, Wilton 3
Singles
Jay Cassone (W) def. JJ Lee 6-1, 2-1 ret.
Matt Brand (NC) def. Clay Adams 6-4, 6-1
Sai Akavaramu (NC) def. Tor Aronson 6-2, 6-1
Aidan Burke (W) def. Andrew Zuo 7-5, 7-5
Doubles
Henry Murphy and Owen McKessy (W) def. Luke Crowley and Aryan Pal 6-4, 6-4
Ben Graham and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Conrad Emerson and Rahul Vallabhajosula 6-0, 6-3
Jamie Cutler and Griffin Dayton (NC) def. Chuck Li and Henry Greene 6-3, 6-1
Ridgefield 7, Trinity Catholic 0
Singles
James Hourihan (R) def. Simon Poulter 6-1, 6-0
Seth Prusco (R) def. Sean Oates 6-2, 6-0
Noah Butler (R) def. Mike Vakos 6-0, 6-0
Ridgefield won No. 4 singles by forfeit
Doubles
Tanner Daubenspeck and Joe Campos (R) def. Nicholas Sclafani and Ivan Martinez 6-0, 6-0
Emmitt O’Malley and Carter Schrouppe (R) def. Rich DelVecchio and Jonathan Nicolaisen 6-0, 6-0
Ridgefield won No. 3 doubles by forfeit
Norwalk 6, St. Joseph 1
Singles
Taishi Hosokawa (N) def. Drew Morris 6-1, 6-2
Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Jon Jazwinski 6-0, 6-1
Prem Dave (N) def. Samir Rajani 6-1, 6-0
Andrew Hinnau (SJ) def. Jeb Boyrer 6-4, 6-1
Doubles
Billy Nescis and Pablo Quiceno (N) def. Jarred Lawrence and Joshua Kimball 6-0, 6-1
Tyler Cappadonna and Jerry Narcisse (N) def. Ryan Carlin and Ethan Ziegler 6-2, 6-2
Christian Miller and Christian Ghetu (N) def. Mark Kendroizski and Paul Fabbri 10-4
Darien 7, Bridgeport Central 0
Singles
Bobby Neuner (D) def. Jose Ramirez 6-0, 6-0
Nick Derby (D) def. Angel Ramirez 6-0, 6-1
Ian Wise (D) def. Adolfo Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1
Ethan Zhang (D) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Romano DeCaprio and Neil Gandhi (D) won by forfeit
Tyler Cramer and Alex de Castro (D) def. Angel Menendez and Jordy Cardenas 6-0, 6-0
John Lochtefeld and Dereck Chiapetta (D) def. Erick Rullova and Nicholas Peschler 6-0, 6-0
Brien McMahon at Greenwich
Stamford at Trumbull
Ludlowe at Danbury