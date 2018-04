25-10, 25-11, 25-11

Warde Highlights

Luke Adelstein – 8 kills, 7 aces, 2 blocks

Eli Feay – 4 kills, 1 block

Luke Connor – 3 kills, 2 aces, 10 assists

Stamford Highlights

James Pease 0 4 kills, 4 blocks

Gerson Mendez played well defensively for the Black Knights.