Baseball – St. Joseph 11, Sheehan 2

St Joseph 2-1-4-0-4-0-0 11 runs, 9 hits, 1 error

Sheehan 0-0-2-0-0-0-0 2 runs, 2 hits, 6 errors

Battery

SJ – Al Paolozzi Win (1-0), Trent Price (5), Connor Murphy (7) and Aaron Kirby

S – Mike Berdnick Loss (0-2), A.J. Volpe (5), Caden Cloutier (5) and Adam Leone

2B: (SJ) Jake DeLeo, Hadyn Gourley; (Sheehan) Pat Christensen

3B: (SJ) Stephen Paolini

HR: (SJ) Jim Evans

Highlights: (SJ) Jim Evans had 3 hits, including a HR and 3 RBI. Jake DeLeo had a 2-run double. Owen Horne added and RBI single. (Sheehan) Pat Christensen had a 2-run double in the third.