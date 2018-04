Wilton Highlights

Maya Farrell – 3-for-4, 2 3Bs, 2 RBIs, 2 runs

Claire Wilson – 1 hit, 3 BBs, 4 RBIs

Sophia Strazza – 1 hit, 1 RBI

Lara Burke – 1 hit, 1 RBI

Juliana Musilli 3 walks

Claire Wilson earned the win pitching in relief of Kate Shouvlin. Shouvlin allowed 2 earned runs in 5 innings, with 3 k’s. Wilson allowed no earned runs and had 2 k’s in 2 innings of relief.