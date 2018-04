Darien head coach Nick DeMaio earned his 200th win

Darien had 16 hits and Greenwich had 8

Darien Highlights

Darien winning pitcher Grace Karus – 1 K and 1 BB

Sydney Fagerstrom – 4 hits, 2 RBIs

Grace Karus – 3 hits

Rosali Pirone – 3 hits

Hailey King – 2 hits, 3 RBIs