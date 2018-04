FCIAC Baseball and Softball scoreboard, stats, for Monday, April 9

Below is the FCIAC baseball and softball scoreboard for Monday, April 9. Statistics are included where provided.

Baseball

Darien 9, Greenwich 2

Greenwich 1-0-0-0-0-1-0 2 runs, 6 hits, 2 errors

Darien 2-1-2-3-1-0-x 9 runs, 8 hits, 2 errors

Darien Highlights

Henry Williams – W, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Harry Rayhill – HR, 1 run, 3 RBIs

Max Gasvoda – 2-for-4, 2B, 2 runs, 1 RBI

Justin Jordan – 2-for-4, 2B, 1 run, 1 RBI

Henry Williams – 2B, 2 RBIs

Greenwich Highlights

Jackson Blanchard and Stephen Bennett hit doubles

Stamford 9, Ludlowe 4 – Game One

Stamford 0-0-8-0-0-0-1 9 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors

Ludlowe 1-0-1-0-2-0-0 4 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors

Stamford 8, Ludlowe 7 (8 innings) – Game Two

Ludlowe 0-1-0-2-3-1-0-0 7 runs, 13 hits, 6 errors

Stamford 1-0-1-0-3-2-0-1 8 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors

Stamford Highlights

Kydes – Walkoff RBI, two-run HR to tie game in 6th

Wirz – winning pitcher

Chris Benton – Losing pitcher

St. Joseph 25, Bridgeport Central 2 (5 innings)

​Central 0-1-0-1-0 2 runs, 3 hits, 5 errors

St Joseph 3-3-19-0-x 25 runs, 18 hits, 1 error

Battery

SJ – Antonio Ferraro Win (1-0), Thomas Agonito (5) and Aaron Kirby

BC – J. Brasher Loss, D. Garcia (3), D. Livnamento (3) and A. Sierra

2B: (SJ) Jake DeLeo (2), Jim Evans, Charlie Pagliarini; (Central) D. Alfano

HR: (SJ) Jack Mathews, Jim Evans, Aaron Kirby, Luke Kirby, Hadyn Gourley; (Central) J. Tavares

Highlights: SJ – Jim Evans had 3 hits include a home run, double and 5 RBI. Jake DeLeo had 3 hits with 2 doubles and 3 RBI. Hadyn Gourley had 3 hits including a home run and 2 RBI. Aaron Kirby had 2 hits including a home run and 4 RBI. BC – J. Tavares hit a solo home run

Staples 11, Trinity Catholic 4

Trinity 1-0-1-2-0-0-0 4 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors

Staples 6-4-0-1-0-0-x 11 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors

Staples Highlights

Harry Azadian – 2-for-2, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs

James Trinkle – solo HR

Matt Stone – 2B, 1 run, 2 RBIs

Andrew Moy – 4 IP in relief, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Trinity Catholic Highlights

Nico Morse – 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Sam Pensiero – 1 hit, walk, 1 RBI

Danbury 5, New Canaan 1

Danbury 1-3-0-0-0-0-1 5 runs, 6 hits, 1 error

New Canaan 1-0-0-0-0-0-0 1 run, 5 hits, 2 errors

Danbury Highlights

Ryan Solimine W, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Javon Hernandez – 2-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 runs, 1 RBI

Justin Solimine – 2-for-3, 2B, 1 RBi

New Canaan Highlights

Jack DeFrancesco – 3 IP in relief, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Griffin Arnone – 2-for-3, 3B

Warde 9, Norwalk 4

Warde 6-0-0-1-1-0-1 9 runs, 12 hits, 1 error

Norwalk 0-0-0-0-3-1-0 4 runs, 3 hits, 3 errors

Warde Highlights

Zach McKay – 1B, BB, SF, 2 runs, 3 RBIs

Mason McKay – 3B, 2 runs, 1 RBI

Ryan Donnelly – 2-for-3, 2B, BB, 1 RBI

Christian Hardiman – 2-for-4, 2B, 1 run, 1 RBI

Norwalk Highlights

Kyle Gordon – HR, 1 run, 3 RBIs

Gavin Kee and Scott Whalen each doubled and scored a run

Weston 9, Brien McMahon 7

Westhill 7, Wilton 2

Trumbull at Ridgefield suspended after 11 innings, tied 2-2

Softball

Darien 10, Greenwich 5

Darien head coach Nick DeMaio earned his 200th win

Darien had 16 hits and Greenwich had 8

Darien Highlights

Darien winning pitcher Grace Karus – 1 K and 1 BB

Sydney Fagerstrom – 4 hits, 2 RBIs

Grace Karus – 3 hits

Rosali Pirone – 3 hits

Hailey King – 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Wilton 9, Westhill 8

Wilton Highlights

Maya Farrell – 3-for-4, 2 3Bs, 2 RBIs, 2 runs

Claire Wilson – 1 hit, 3 BBs, 4 RBIs

Sophia Strazza – 1 hit, 1 RBI

Lara Burke – 1 hit, 1 RBI

Juliana Musilli 3 walks

Claire Wilson earned the win pitching in relief of Kate Shouvlin. Shouvlin allowed 2 earned runs in 5 innings, with 3 k’s. Wilson allowed no earned runs and had 2 k’s in 2 innings of relief.

Danbury 7, New Canaan 1

New Canaan 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 1 run, 3 hits, 5 errors

Danbury 1-0-4-1-0-1-x 7 runs, 6 hits, 1 error

Danbury

Santiago – 2-for-4, 2B, 1 run, 3 RBIs

Bowden – 2-for-3, 2B

Croxford – W, 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

New Canaan Highlights

Kara Fahey – 1B, 1 run

Gillian Kane 1B, 1 RBI

St. Joseph 16, Bridgeport Central 0 (5 innings)

St. Joseph 5-7-2-2 16 runs, 22 hits, 0 errors

Central 0-0-0-0 0 runs, 4 hits, 5 errors

Pitching

SJ – Connell 4 Ks and G. Claire 2 Ks

BC – S. Rivera and J. Serrano

Highlights

SJ – Hutchinson 3 hits including 2 doubles; Giacobbe 2 hits including 1 HR and 3 RBIs; Hunter 2 hits including a double and 2 RBIs

BC – D. Nichols 2 hits; S. Rivera 2 hits; M. Arce 1 hit



Ludlowe 5, Stamford 1

Norwalk 2, Warde 1

Brookfield 15, Brien McMahon 1

Trumbull 15, Ridgefield 3 (5 innings)