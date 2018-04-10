FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard and Box Scores for Monday, April 9

Below is the FCIAC boys and girls tennis scoreboard for Monday, April 9. Box scores appear where provided.

Boys Tennis

Westhill 6, Norwalk 1

Singles

Jordan Soifer (WH) def. Taishi Hosokawa 6-4, 6-5

Matt Greenbaum (WH) def. Yuuki Hosokawa 6-1, 6-4

Prem Dave (N) def. Neer Suryawanski 6-0, 6-1

Shiloh Williamson (WH) def. Lucas Araujo 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Henry Zhu and Nikhil Arora (WH) def. Pablo Quiceno and Billy Nescis 6-1, 6-3

Rohit Jha and Gaurov Bansal (WH) def. Tyler Cappadonna and Jerry Narcisse 6-3, 6-3

Rishabh Sahu and Andrew Ukhanov (WH) def. Christian Miller and Jon Randrestanillo 6-1, 6-1

Trumbull 6, Brien McMahon 1

Singles

George James (T) def. Emyrson Charles 6-0, 6-0

Lalith Gannavaram (T) def. Peter Massey 6-0, 6-0

Matt Nusom (T) def. Mike Avitabile 6-2, 6-1

Tej Yalamanchili (T) def. Ryan Bastidas 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Mike McAllister and John Kirst (BM) def. Nikhal Wadhwa and Kai Wismar 6-1, 6-1

Collin McMahon and Max Hutchins (T) def. Shouri Akarapu and Mike Dubissette 6-2, 6-2

Luke Samoskevich and Elliott Bello (T) def. Lincoln Davila and Gor Tigranyan 6-4, 6-3

Staples 7, Fairfield Prep 0

Singles

Ben Stein (S) def. Chris Hilton 6-1, 6-0

Eric Stein (S) def. Nash Lovallo 6-2, 6-0

Bradley Sheppard (S) def. Peter Haley 6-1, 6-0

Daniel Stone (S) def. Louis Guzzi 6-0, 3-6, 6-1

Doubles

Jack Tooker and Jake Greenwald (S) def. Brian Donahue and Pierce Barry 6-1, 6-1

Sam Lampert and Eric Greenberg (S) def. Ethan Fabro and Kyle Barry 6-0, 6-1

Adam Greenlee and Jamie Lamb (S) def. Andrew Kelly and John Godino 6-1, 6-3

Staples 7, Wilton 0

Singles

Ben Stein (S) def. Jay Cassone 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

Jack Tooker (S) def. Clay Adams 6-0, 6-0

Jake Greenwald (S) def. Conrad Emerson 6-0, 6-1

Eric Greenberg (S) def. Tor Aronson 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Sam Lampert and Eric Stein (S) def. Henry Murphy and Owen McKessey 7-6, 6-2

Jason Katz and Bradley Sheppard (S) def. Aidan Burke and Rithwik Shiuram 6-1, 6-3

Lucas Haymes and Andrew Saunders (S) def. Charles Li and Henry Greene 6-1, 6-2

Warde 4, Norwalk 3

Singles

Taishi Hosokawa (N) def. Kyle Rubin 6-1, 6-1

Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Jack Davis 6-7 (1-7), 6-1, 10-7

Prem Dave (N) def. Sam Greenberg 6-0, 6-1

Jack Patterson (W) def. Lucas Araujo 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Robert Paroni and Noah Gruden (W) def. Pablo Quiceno and Billy Nescis 6-0, 6-2

Jackson Cusick and Cormac O’Day (W) def. Tyler Cappadonna and Christian Miller 6-1, 6-0

Dustin Brown and Alex Cusick (W) def.Jon Randrestanillo and Jason Milord 6-0, 6-0

Warde 6, St. Joseph 1

Singles

Kyle Rubin (W) def. Drew Morris

Jon Jazwinski (SJ) def. Robert Pavoni 6-4, 6-2

Jack Patterson (W) def. Samir Rajani 6-1, 6-3

Matthew Schwartz (W) def. Andrew Hinnau

Doubles

Noah Gruder and Sam Greenberg (W) def. Jared Lawerence and Joshua Cambell

Jackson Cusick and Cormac O’Day (W) def. Ethan Ziegler and Ryan Carlin 6-0, 6-0

Dustin Brown and Alex Cusick (W) def. Mark Yakavone and Jack Donofrio

Greenwich 6, Ludlowe 1

Singles

Caleb Fockens (G) def. Sam Slobin 6-2, 6-1

Matthew Luzzi (G) def. Oliver Kleinberg 6-3, 7-5 (5)

Matthew Tamis (G) def. David Poudier 6-2, 6-4

Griffin Forberg (L) def. Alican Beba 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

Nick Lui and Kayden Witmer (G) def. Kevin Schroeder and Charlie Luw 6-2, 4-6, 6-0

Boris Ardemosov and Derek Wang (G) def. Ryan Ng and Samir Singh 6-2, 6-2

Stefan Brovig and James Cosby (G) def. Adam Frank and Jack Spagia 6-1, 6-2

Ridgefield 6, Danbury 1

Singles

Brian Song (R) def. Griffin Barnett 6-1, 6-0

Ramiro Davila (R) def. Eric Tenesaca 6-2, 6-0

Tanner Daubenspeck (R) def Kevin Tenesaca 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (12-9)

Carter Schouppe (R) def Joseph Kiseiak 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Tadd Long and Seth Prusko (R) def. Ben Shuster and Nick Walke 6-1, 6-0

Shane Bowler and Joe Campos (R) def. Tiago Dos Reis and John Hoddinott 6-1, 6-0

Ben Schoelkpf and Jose Campanaro (D) def. Harry Berger and Delmont Irving 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (12-9)

Darien 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Bobby Neuner (D) def. Simon Poulter 6-0, 6-0

Nick Derby (D) def. Sean Oates 6-0, 6-1

Ian Wise (D) def. Nicholas Sclafani 6-0, 6-0

Ethan Zhang (D) def. Matthew DiMartino 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Neil Gandhi and Romano DeCaprio (D) def. Richard DelVecchio and Ivan Martinez 6-0, 6-0

Darien won No. 2 and 3 doubles by forfeit

Bridgeport Central at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Greenwich 7, Ludlowe 0

Singles

Martine Fierro (G) def. Sam Keane 6-2, 6-2

Melanie Laguizamon (G) def. Xenia Efimov 6-3, 6-2

Christina Gianesello (G) def. McKenna Carroll 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Yui Inagawa (G) def. Katie Coolidge 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Kaitlyn Yoon and Emily Cheung 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Grace Cogan and Heather Moran 6-4, 6-1

Abby Shrophiro and Catherine Daye (G) def. Caitlin Chen and Kate Alianiello 6-2, 6-1

Warde 6, St. Joseph 1

Singles

Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Hannah Ullman 6-0, 6-0

Karli Vare (W) def. Jayne Hickey 6-2, 6-0

Ellie Daigle (W) def. Isabella Wolson 6-0, 6-0

Amelia Yoder (W) def. Madeline Rader 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Claire Reagan and Hayley English (W) def. Audrey Patrick and Gian Giannotta 6-2, 6-3

Clare Byrne and Deb Warren (W) def. Debora Yohou and Skylar Shandrowski 6-2, 6-4

Emma Rothman and Hannah Mallon (W) def. Gianna Basso and Gianna Caruso 6-0, 6-0

New Canaan 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Arianna Clarke 6-0, 6-0

Maddy Wilson (NC) def. Catrina Nguyen 6-0, 6-0

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Patricia Pereira 6-0, 6-0

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Uyen-Vi Ho 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Jenny Loomis and Cassidy Little (NC) def. Angelica Golbin and Jacky Tapia 6-0, 6-0

Imogen Smith and Valentina Zamora (NC) def. Haley Guerrero and Sona Matthew 6-0, 6-0

Charlotte Sigg and Grace Ruksznis (NC) def. Ashley Aguilera and Jennifer Torres 6-0, 6-0

Darien 7, Trinity Catholic

Singles

Lilly Ma (D) def. Kate Janik 6-0, 6-0

Emily Wiley (D) def. Icey Han 6-0, 6-0

Katie Wiley (D) def. Jessica Connolly 6-0, 6-1

Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Vanessa Comeau 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Emily Neuner and Juliet Homes (D) def. Emily Bell and Grace McEvoy 6-0, 6-0

Caroline Homes and Daniela Castellanos (D) def. Emma Nanfan and Bella Martinez 6-0, 6-0

Abby Stravato and Chase Cleary (D) def. Nicole Pritchard and McKenzie Kuehn 6-2, 6-0

Ridgefield 7, Danbury 0

Westhill at Norwalk, Noon

Staples at Wilton, 4 p.m.