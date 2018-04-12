FCIAC Baseball and Softball Scoreboard and Stats for Wednesday, April 11

Below is the baseball and softball scoreboard for Wednesday, April 11. Statistics are included when provided.
Baseball
Darien 4, Trumbull 0
Darien 0-0-1-2-1-0-0 4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors
Trumbull 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors
Pitching
D – Justin Jordan (W), Jackson Vaught (7) and Arthur Xanthos
T – Justin Nyarady (L 0-1), Steve Ioli (4), Evan Warner (7) and Kevin Bruggeman
Darien Highlights
Justin Jordan – W, 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K
Jackson Vaught – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Henry Williams – 2-for-4, RBI
Sean O’Malley – 1-for-2, 2 BB, 2 RBIs
Arthur Xanthos – 1B, RBI
Trumbull Highlights
Kevin Bruggeman – 1B, BB
Chris Briganti – 2B
Devin DiCocco – 1B
New Canaan 10, Greenwich 5 (Game One)
New Canaan 0-5-0-1-0-4-0 10 runs, 10 hits, 1 error
Greenwich 2-2-1-0-0-0-0 5 runs, 4 hits, 3 errors
New Canaan Highlights
Jackson Yancy – W in relief, 4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Kyle deMayo – HR, BB, 2 runs, 2 RBIs
Griffin Arnone – 2-for-4 2 RBIs
Frank Ramppen 2-for-3, 2 BBs, 2 runs
Greenwich Highlights
Henry Jonokuchi – 1B, 2 RBIs
Henry Saleeby – 1B, BB, 1 RBI
New Canaan 2, Greenwich 1 (Game Two)
Greenwich 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 1 run, 4 hits, 2 errors
New Canaan 0-2-0-0-0-0-0 2 runs, 1 hit, 2 errors
Greenwich Highlights
Simon Bass – L, 4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
Cristian Perez 2B, BB
New Canaan Highlights
Jack DeFrancesco – W, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
Frank Ramppen – S, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Chase Fichtner – 2-run HR
Staples 8, Danbury 2
Staples 1-0-0-3-0-4-0 8 runs, 10 hits, 2 errors
Danbury 0-2-0-0-0-0-0 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors
Staples Highlights
Harry Azadian – W, 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Alex Cheema – 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Chad Knight – 3-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs
Adam Petro – 2-for-3, 2B, 3B, 1 run
Matt Stone, 2B, 1 run, 2 RBIs
Danbury Highlights
Antonio Martire – 1B, 1 run
Josh Lopez – 1B, 1 run
Ludlowe 7, Brien McMahon 5
Ludlowe 0-2-0-3-1-1-0 7 runs, 10 hits, 0 errors
McMahon 1-1-0-1-0-0-2 5 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors
Ludlowe Highlights
Gregory Calabrese – HR, 2 RBIs
Jack Knisely – HR
John McMillan – 2B, BB, 1 run, 2 RBIs
McMahon Highlights
Peter Meyerson – 3B, BB, 2 runs
James Stefanowicz – 2B, BB, 1 RBI
Cooper Grillo – 2-for-2, 2 BBs, 2 runs
Ridgefield 4, Stamford 0
Ridgefield 0-0-0-3-0-1-0 4 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors
Stamford 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 errors
Ridgefield Highlights
Jake Artzt – W, 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
Alex Price – 2-for-3, 3B, 1 RBI
Matt Stamatis – 2-for-3, 2B, 1 run
Nick Hannah – 2-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI
Stamford Highlights
Matt Tiplady – L, 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
Matt Wirz – 1B
St. Joseph 17, Trinity Catholic 3
St Joseph 0-8-1-5-3 17 runs, 13 hits, 2 errors
Trinity Catholic 0-0-0-3-0 3 runs, 3 hits, 3 errors
Battery
SJ – Hadyn Gourley, Win (1-0), Connor Murphy (5) and Aaron Kirby
TC – David Broncati, Loss, Will Garofalo (2), Chris Randuazzo (4) and Cole Imbrogno
2B: SJ – Jake DeLeo, Charlie Pagliarini, Jack Mathews and Aaron Kirby; TC – John Petrizzi
3B: SJ – Jim Evans (3)
St. Joseph Highlights
Jim Evans had 3 triples with 5 RBI; Charlie Pagliarini and Aaron Kirby each had 3 hits and a RBI; Jake DeLeo had 2 hits and 4 RBI; Al Paolozzi added 3 RBI
Trinity Highlights
Sammy Santiago had 2 hits
Westhill 18, Bridgeport Central 1 (5 innings)
Westhill 8-9-0-0-1 18 runs, 13 hits, 0 errors
Central 0-1-0-0-0 1 run, 4 hits, 7 errors
Westhill Highlights
Andrew Lappas – W, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
TJ Wainwright – 2-for-5, 2 2Bs, 1 run, 4 RBIs
Bobby Zmariak – HR, 2 BB, 2 runs, 3 RBIs
Leo Socci – 3-for-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI
Wilton 5, Norwalk 4
Norwalk 0-1-1-0-0-0-2-0 4 runs, 8 hits, 2 errors
Wilton 0-0-2-0-2-0-0-1 5 runs, 9 hits, 1 error
Norwalk Highlights
Gavin Kee – 2-for-3, HR, 1 run, 2 RBIs
Michael Boylan – 2-for-4, 2B, 1 RBI
Kyle Gordon – 1B, 2 runs
Wilton Highlights
Dillon Lifrieri – 2-for-2, 2 HRs, 2 BBs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs
Brendan Skewis 3-for-4 1 RBI
Ryan Gabriele – 2-for-3
Softball
Ludlowe 20, Brien McMahon 8 (5 innings)
McMahon 3-4-1-0-0-0 8 runs, 12 hits, 7 errors
Ludlowe 0-2-3-4-4-7 20 runs, 17 hits, 0 errors
Batteries
L – Jayney Magliocco (1.2 IP) Kylee Holderied (3.3 IP) (W, 2-1), and Ira Boci, Caitlyn Romero (4,5,6)
M – Riley Finn (3 IP) (L), Nurivel Vasquez (2.2) and Lila Young, Lynette Morales
Ludlowe Highlights
Holderied 6 Ks in relief; Ira Boci 3 hits, HR, 3 RBIs; Elizabeth Doolan 3 hits, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn Romero 2 hits, HR, 4 RBIs; Kylee Holderied 2 Hits, 3 RBIs
McMahon Highlights
Julia Bele 3-for-4; Lila Young 4-for-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Ali Mills 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Greenwich 12, New Canaan 11
Greenwich 0-0-4-3-1-1-3 12 runs, 13 hits, 4 errors
New Canaan 3-0-1-3-1-3-0 11 runs, 12 hits, 4 errors
Greenwich Highlights
Julie Gambino – 4-for-5, 2B, 3 runs, 1 RBI
Emma Beinstein – 2-for-4, 3B, BB, 3 RBIs
Kelly Brogan – 2-for-4, BB, 3 runs, 2 RBIs
New Canaan Highlights
Gillian Kane – 2-for-2, HR, 3 BBs, 3 runs, 3 RBIs
Emma Shullman – 3-for-5, 2 runs, 1 RBI
Kendall Somma – 2B, 2 RBIs
Staples 5, Danbury 3
Danbury 0-0-1-2-0-0-0 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors
Staples 0-0-5-0-0-0-x 5 runs, 6 hits, 2 errors
Staples Highlights
Sophia Alfero – W, 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
Alfero also had a triple and 3 RBIs at the plate
Taylor Rochlin – 2-for-3, 2 2Bs
Emily Stone – 2B, 1 run, 1 RBI
Maisie Dembski – 2B, 1 RBI
Danbury Highlights
Shannan Quinn – 2-run HR
Emily Boques – 2-for-3
Norwalk 9, Wilton 5
Wilton 0-0-3-0-0-0-2 5 runs, 11 hits, 3 errors
Norwalk 3-4-0-0-2-0-x 9 runs, 12 hits, 1 error
Norwalk Highlights
Dina DiBlasio – 2 HRs, including a Grand Slam, 2 runs, 6 RBIs
Brianny Garcia – 2-for-3
Katie Sciglimpaglia – 2-for-3
Skyler Suda – 2-for-3
Wilton Highlights
Sophia Strazza – 3-for-4, 2 2Bs, 2 runs
Kate Shouvlin – 2-for-4, 2B, 1 run
Kaya Farrell – 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs
Trumbull 18, Darien 3 (5 innings)
Trumbull 0-8-0-7-3 18 runs, 12 hits, 1 error
Darien 3-0-0-0-0 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors
Trumbull Highlights
Cassi Barbato – 3 hits, 3B, 2 RBIs
Maggie Coffin – 2-for-2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs
Delilha Destefano – 3B, RBI
Darien Highlights
Caroline Krueger – 2B, BB, 1 run, 1 RBI
Keilani Caruso – 2B, 1 run
Warde 21, Harding 0 (5 innings)
Warde 8-4-6-2-1 21 runs, 19 hits, 0 errors
Harding 0-0-0-0-0 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 error
Batteries
W – Haley Bivens (W), 1-0 and catcher Katie Goodchild
H – Gio Lopez (L), and catcher Milani Montanez
Warde Highlights
Katie Goodchild had a 3 run HR
Olivia Vadas and Lizzie Kane had RBI triples
Harding Highlights
Janell Asburg and Milani Montanez each had a single
Ridgefield 3, Stamford 1
Bridgeport Central at Westhill