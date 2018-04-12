FCIAC
FCIAC Baseball and Softball Scoreboard and Stats for Wednesday, April 11

Posted by Dave Stewart on April 12, 2018

Below is the baseball and softball scoreboard for Wednesday, April 11. Statistics are included when provided.

Baseball

Darien 4, Trumbull 0

Darien 0-0-1-2-1-0-0 4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors

Trumbull 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors

Pitching

D – Justin Jordan (W), Jackson Vaught (7) and Arthur Xanthos

T – Justin Nyarady (L 0-1), Steve Ioli (4), Evan Warner (7) and Kevin Bruggeman

Darien Highlights

Justin Jordan – W, 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K

Jackson Vaught – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Henry Williams – 2-for-4, RBI

Sean O’Malley – 1-for-2, 2 BB, 2 RBIs

Arthur Xanthos – 1B, RBI

Trumbull Highlights

Kevin Bruggeman – 1B, BB

Chris Briganti – 2B

Devin DiCocco – 1B

New Canaan 10, Greenwich 5 (Game One)

New Canaan 0-5-0-1-0-4-0 10 runs, 10 hits, 1 error

Greenwich 2-2-1-0-0-0-0 5 runs, 4 hits, 3 errors

New Canaan Highlights

Jackson Yancy – W in relief, 4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Kyle deMayo – HR, BB, 2 runs, 2 RBIs

Griffin Arnone – 2-for-4 2 RBIs

Frank Ramppen 2-for-3, 2 BBs, 2 runs

Greenwich Highlights

Henry Jonokuchi – 1B, 2 RBIs

Henry Saleeby – 1B, BB, 1 RBI

New Canaan 2, Greenwich 1 (Game Two)

Greenwich 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 1 run, 4 hits, 2 errors

New Canaan 0-2-0-0-0-0-0 2 runs, 1 hit, 2 errors

Greenwich Highlights

Simon Bass – L, 4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Cristian Perez 2B, BB

New Canaan Highlights

Jack DeFrancesco – W, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Frank Ramppen – S, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Chase Fichtner – 2-run HR

Staples 8, Danbury 2

Staples 1-0-0-3-0-4-0 8 runs, 10 hits, 2 errors

Danbury 0-2-0-0-0-0-0 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors

Staples Highlights

Harry Azadian – W, 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Alex Cheema – 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Chad Knight – 3-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs

Adam Petro – 2-for-3, 2B, 3B, 1 run

Matt Stone, 2B, 1 run, 2 RBIs
Danbury Highlights

Antonio Martire – 1B, 1 run

Josh Lopez – 1B, 1 run

Ludlowe 7, Brien McMahon 5

Ludlowe 0-2-0-3-1-1-0 7 runs, 10 hits, 0 errors

McMahon 1-1-0-1-0-0-2 5 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors

Ludlowe Highlights

Gregory Calabrese – HR, 2 RBIs

Jack Knisely – HR

John McMillan – 2B, BB, 1 run, 2 RBIs

McMahon Highlights

Peter Meyerson – 3B, BB, 2 runs

James Stefanowicz – 2B, BB, 1 RBI

Cooper Grillo – 2-for-2, 2 BBs, 2 runs

Ridgefield 4, Stamford 0

Ridgefield 0-0-0-3-0-1-0 4 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors

Stamford 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 errors

Ridgefield Highlights

Jake Artzt – W, 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Alex Price – 2-for-3, 3B, 1 RBI

Matt Stamatis – 2-for-3, 2B, 1 run

Nick Hannah – 2-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI

Stamford Highlights

Matt Tiplady – L, 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Matt Wirz – 1B

St. Joseph 17, Trinity Catholic 3

St Joseph 0-8-1-5-3 17 runs, 13 hits, 2 errors

Trinity Catholic 0-0-0-3-0 3 runs, 3 hits, 3 errors

Battery

SJ – Hadyn Gourley, Win (1-0), Connor Murphy (5) and Aaron Kirby

TC – David Broncati, Loss, Will Garofalo (2), Chris Randuazzo (4) and Cole Imbrogno

2B: SJ – Jake DeLeo, Charlie Pagliarini, Jack Mathews and Aaron Kirby; TC – John Petrizzi

3B: SJ – Jim Evans (3)

St. Joseph Highlights

Jim Evans had 3 triples with 5 RBI; Charlie Pagliarini and Aaron Kirby each had 3 hits and a RBI; Jake DeLeo had 2 hits and 4 RBI; Al Paolozzi added 3 RBI

Trinity Highlights

Sammy Santiago had 2 hits

Westhill 18, Bridgeport Central 1 (5 innings)

Westhill 8-9-0-0-1 18 runs, 13 hits, 0 errors

Central 0-1-0-0-0 1 run, 4 hits, 7 errors

Westhill Highlights

Andrew Lappas – W, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

TJ Wainwright – 2-for-5, 2 2Bs, 1 run, 4 RBIs

Bobby Zmariak – HR, 2 BB, 2 runs, 3 RBIs

Leo Socci – 3-for-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI

Wilton 5, Norwalk 4

Norwalk 0-1-1-0-0-0-2-0 4 runs, 8 hits, 2 errors

Wilton 0-0-2-0-2-0-0-1 5 runs, 9 hits, 1 error

Norwalk Highlights

Gavin Kee – 2-for-3, HR, 1 run, 2 RBIs

Michael Boylan – 2-for-4, 2B, 1 RBI

Kyle Gordon – 1B, 2 runs

Wilton Highlights

Dillon Lifrieri – 2-for-2, 2 HRs, 2 BBs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs

Brendan Skewis 3-for-4 1 RBI

Ryan Gabriele – 2-for-3

Softball

Ludlowe 20, Brien McMahon 8 (5 innings)

McMahon 3-4-1-0-0-0 8 runs, 12 hits, 7 errors

Ludlowe 0-2-3-4-4-7 20 runs, 17 hits, 0 errors

Batteries

L – Jayney Magliocco (1.2 IP) Kylee Holderied (3.3 IP) (W, 2-1), and Ira Boci, Caitlyn Romero (4,5,6)

M – Riley Finn (3 IP) (L), Nurivel Vasquez (2.2) and Lila Young, Lynette Morales

Ludlowe Highlights

Holderied 6 Ks in relief; Ira Boci 3 hits, HR, 3 RBIs; Elizabeth Doolan 3 hits, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn Romero 2 hits, HR, 4 RBIs; Kylee Holderied 2 Hits, 3 RBIs

McMahon Highlights

Julia Bele 3-for-4; Lila Young 4-for-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Ali Mills 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Greenwich 12, New Canaan 11

Greenwich 0-0-4-3-1-1-3 12 runs, 13 hits, 4 errors

New Canaan 3-0-1-3-1-3-0 11 runs, 12 hits, 4 errors

Greenwich Highlights

Julie Gambino – 4-for-5, 2B, 3 runs, 1 RBI

Emma Beinstein – 2-for-4, 3B, BB, 3 RBIs

Kelly Brogan – 2-for-4, BB, 3 runs, 2 RBIs

New Canaan Highlights

Gillian Kane – 2-for-2, HR, 3 BBs, 3 runs, 3 RBIs

Emma Shullman – 3-for-5, 2 runs, 1 RBI

Kendall Somma – 2B, 2 RBIs

Staples 5, Danbury 3

Danbury 0-0-1-2-0-0-0 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors

Staples 0-0-5-0-0-0-x 5 runs, 6 hits, 2 errors

Staples Highlights

Sophia Alfero – W, 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Alfero also had a triple and 3 RBIs at the plate

Taylor Rochlin – 2-for-3, 2 2Bs

Emily Stone – 2B, 1 run, 1 RBI

Maisie Dembski – 2B, 1 RBI

Danbury Highlights

Shannan Quinn – 2-run HR

Emily Boques – 2-for-3

Norwalk 9, Wilton 5

Wilton 0-0-3-0-0-0-2 5 runs, 11 hits, 3 errors

Norwalk 3-4-0-0-2-0-x 9 runs, 12 hits, 1 error

Norwalk Highlights

Dina DiBlasio – 2 HRs, including a Grand Slam, 2 runs, 6 RBIs

Brianny Garcia – 2-for-3

Katie Sciglimpaglia – 2-for-3

Skyler Suda – 2-for-3

Wilton Highlights

Sophia Strazza – 3-for-4, 2 2Bs, 2 runs

Kate Shouvlin – 2-for-4, 2B, 1 run

Kaya Farrell – 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs

Trumbull 18, Darien 3 (5 innings)

Trumbull 0-8-0-7-3 18 runs, 12 hits, 1 error

Darien 3-0-0-0-0 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors

Trumbull Highlights

Cassi Barbato – 3 hits, 3B, 2 RBIs

Maggie Coffin – 2-for-2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs

Delilha Destefano – 3B, RBI

Darien Highlights

Caroline Krueger – 2B, BB, 1 run, 1 RBI

Keilani Caruso – 2B, 1 run

Warde 21, Harding 0 (5 innings)

Warde 8-4-6-2-1 21 runs, 19 hits, 0 errors

Harding 0-0-0-0-0 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 error

Batteries

W – Haley Bivens (W), 1-0 and catcher Katie Goodchild

H – Gio Lopez (L), and catcher Milani Montanez

Warde Highlights

Katie Goodchild had a 3 run HR

Olivia Vadas and Lizzie Kane had RBI triples

Harding Highlights

Janell Asburg and Milani Montanez each had a single

Ridgefield 3, Stamford 1

Bridgeport Central at Westhill

Dave Stewart

