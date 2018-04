Warde 0-1-2-0-1-5-2 11 runs, 9 hits, 0 errors

Staples 0-0-0-0-0-2-0 2 runs, 4 hits, 4 errors

Batteries

W – Olivia Vadas (W) and Catcher Lizzie Kane

S – Sophia Alfero (L), and Catcher M. Dembski

Warde Highlights

Vadas struck out 10. Vadas also had a single, double and 5 RBIs

Katie Goodchild – 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs

Staples Highlights

Taylor Rochlin – 2-for-3 with 2 singles