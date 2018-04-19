FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard, Box Scores for Wednesday, April 18

Below is the FCIAC boys and girls tennis scoreboard for Wednesday, April 18. Box scores appear where provided.

Boys Tennis

Westhill 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Matthew Greenbaum (WH) def. Jose Ramirez 6-1, 6-1

Shiloh Williamson (WH) def. Angel Ramirez 6-0, 6-0

Nikhil Arora (WH) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan 6-0, 6-0

Neev Suryawanshi (WH) def. Olmann Pauyo 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Rohit Jha and Gaurov Bauso (WH) def. Erick Ruilova and Dennis Juarez 6-0, 6-0

Ethan Moskowitz and Tristan Massa (WH) def. Angel Menendez and Jordy Cardenas 6-0, 6-1

Kieran Johnston and Rutvik Marathe (WH) def. Nicholas Peschier and Joseph Vu 8-0

Staples 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Eric Stein (S) def. Griffin Barnett 6-4, 7-5

Sam Lampert (S) def. John Hoddinott 6-0, 6-0

Eric Greenberg (S) def. Jose Campaniro 6-0, 6-0

Daniel Stone (S) def. Nate Gottwall 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jason Katz and Bradley Sheppard (S) def. Ben Shuster and Nick Walker 6-1, 6-0

Adam Greenlee and Jamie Lamb (S) def. Sam Justo and Oswin Marroqun 6-1, 6-0

Andrew Saunders and Lucas Haymes (S) def. Alfred Assef and Helky Granalos 6-0, 6-0

Ridgefield 6, Trumbull 1

Singles

Andy Illie (T) def. Luke Queiroz 6-2, 6-2

Brian Song (R) def. George James 6-3, 6-3

James Hourihan (R) def. Lilith G. 6-4, 6-3

Ramiro Davila (R) def. Tej Yalamanchili 6-0 6-0

Doubles

Tanner Daubenspeck and Noah Butler (R) def. Nihil Wadwa and Ben Bello 6-4, 6-3

Tadd Long and Seth Prusko (R) def. Rashil Ahuja and Mathew Nalom 6-0, 6-0

Emmett O’Mally and Carter Schroppe (R) def. Max Hutchins and Collin McMahon 6-4, 6-2

Fairfield Prep at Ludlowe

New Canaan at Stamford

St. Joseph at Greenwich

Girls Tennis

New Canaan 6, Stamford 1

Singles

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Cara Addison 6-0, 6-1

Maddy Wilson (NC) def. Hannah Bushell 6-1, 6-0

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Sophia Negyesi 6-0, 6-0

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Cindy Luo 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Taylor and Devon Yaghmaie (S) def. Jenny Loomis and Cassidy Little 6-1, 6-0

Chloe Sigg and Imogen Smith (NC) def. Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro 6-3, 6-0

Grace Ruksznis and Charlotte Sigg (NC) def. Emily Sasser and Kady Green 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Warde 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Hannah Ulman (W) def. Emma Guilhault 6-1, 6-2

Sana Nagori (W) def. Diana Acosta 6-0, 6-2

Karli Vare (W) def. Iasiah Sena 6-0, 6-2

Ellie Daigle (W) def. Erickan Tertulien 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Claire Regan and Hayley English (W) def. Madison French and Maya Goosman 6-0, 6-0

Clare Byrne and Deb Warren (W) beat Briana Perez and Angelica Martin 6-0, 6-0

Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos (W) beat Sam Aguliar and Jolie Lubin 6-1, 6-1

Darien 7, Trumbull 0

Singles

Lilly Ma (D) def. Unique Akinloye 6-0,6-0

Emilia Callery (D) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-0,6-1

Emily Wiley (D) def. Evani Dalal 6-0,6-0

Katie Wiley (D) def. Leilani Brown 6-2,6-1

Doubles

Juliet Homes and Emily Neuner (D) def. Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld 6-1,6-0

Abby Stravato and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Libby Liggins and Allyson Szabo 6-1,6-1

Quin Wolters and Emma Mansourian (D) def. Ritika Birje and Isabella Basic 6-0,6-0

Westhill 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Madeline Kaba (WH) def. Arianna Clarke 6-0, 6-0

Sanjana Nayak (WH) def. Giovana Nazeozeno 6-0, 6-0

Tamar Bellete (WH) def. Patricia Pereira 6-0, 6-0

Julia Fredrick (WH) def. Catrina Nguyen 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Malina Lasicki and Jackie Kaba (WH) def. Haley Guerrero and Uyen-Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0

Lexi Schultz and Caitlyn Tyrell (WH) def. Angelica Golbin and Nayeli Serrano 6-0, 6-0

Alexa Smeriglio and Shivani Annumala (WH) def. Jennifer Torres and Sona Mathew 6-0, 6-0.

Greenwich 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles

Martine Fierro (G) def. Gabby Gatto 6-0, 6-1

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Jayne Hickey 6-0, 6-0

Christina Gianesello (G) def. Gina Giannotta 6-0, 6-0

Yui Inagawa (G) def. Debra Yohou 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Audrey Patrick and Skylar Shandrowski 6-0, 6-2

Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Anastasia Meltzer and Gianna Basso 6-0, 6-0

Abby Shropshire and Efia Howarth (G) def. Madeline Rader and Natalie Zhu 6-0, 6-0