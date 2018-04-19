FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard, Box Scores for Wednesday, April 18

Below is the FCIAC boys and girls tennis scoreboard for Wednesday, April 18. Box scores appear where provided.
Boys Tennis
Westhill 7, Bridgeport Central 0
Singles
Matthew Greenbaum (WH) def. Jose Ramirez 6-1, 6-1
Shiloh Williamson (WH) def. Angel Ramirez 6-0, 6-0
Nikhil Arora (WH) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan 6-0, 6-0
Neev Suryawanshi (WH) def. Olmann Pauyo 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Rohit Jha and Gaurov Bauso (WH) def. Erick Ruilova and Dennis Juarez 6-0, 6-0
Ethan Moskowitz and Tristan Massa (WH) def. Angel Menendez and Jordy Cardenas 6-0, 6-1
Kieran Johnston and Rutvik Marathe (WH) def. Nicholas Peschier and Joseph Vu 8-0
Staples 7, Danbury 0
Singles
Eric Stein (S) def. Griffin Barnett 6-4, 7-5
Sam Lampert (S) def. John Hoddinott 6-0, 6-0
Eric Greenberg (S) def. Jose Campaniro 6-0, 6-0
Daniel Stone (S) def. Nate Gottwall 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Jason Katz and Bradley Sheppard (S) def. Ben Shuster and Nick Walker 6-1, 6-0
Adam Greenlee and Jamie Lamb (S) def. Sam Justo and Oswin Marroqun 6-1, 6-0
Andrew Saunders and Lucas Haymes (S) def. Alfred Assef and Helky Granalos 6-0, 6-0
Ridgefield 6, Trumbull 1
Singles
Andy Illie (T) def. Luke Queiroz 6-2, 6-2
Brian Song (R) def. George James 6-3, 6-3
James Hourihan (R) def. Lilith G. 6-4, 6-3
Ramiro Davila (R) def. Tej Yalamanchili 6-0 6-0
Doubles
Tanner Daubenspeck and Noah Butler (R) def. Nihil Wadwa and Ben Bello 6-4, 6-3
Tadd Long and Seth Prusko (R) def. Rashil Ahuja and Mathew Nalom 6-0, 6-0
Emmett O’Mally and Carter Schroppe (R) def. Max Hutchins and Collin McMahon 6-4, 6-2
Fairfield Prep at Ludlowe
New Canaan at Stamford
St. Joseph at Greenwich
Girls Tennis
New Canaan 6, Stamford 1
Singles
Ashley Walker (NC) def. Cara Addison 6-0, 6-1
Maddy Wilson (NC) def. Hannah Bushell 6-1, 6-0
Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Sophia Negyesi 6-0, 6-0
Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Cindy Luo 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
Taylor and Devon Yaghmaie (S) def. Jenny Loomis and Cassidy Little 6-1, 6-0
Chloe Sigg and Imogen Smith (NC) def. Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro 6-3, 6-0
Grace Ruksznis and Charlotte Sigg (NC) def. Emily Sasser and Kady Green 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
Warde 7, Norwalk 0
Singles
Hannah Ulman (W) def. Emma Guilhault 6-1, 6-2
Sana Nagori (W) def. Diana Acosta 6-0, 6-2
Karli Vare (W) def. Iasiah Sena 6-0, 6-2
Ellie Daigle (W) def. Erickan Tertulien 6-4, 6-1
Doubles
Claire Regan and Hayley English (W) def. Madison French and Maya Goosman 6-0, 6-0
Clare Byrne and Deb Warren (W) beat Briana Perez and Angelica Martin 6-0, 6-0
Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos (W) beat Sam Aguliar and Jolie Lubin 6-1, 6-1
Darien 7, Trumbull 0
Singles
Lilly Ma (D) def. Unique Akinloye 6-0,6-0
Emilia Callery (D) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-0,6-1
Emily Wiley (D) def. Evani Dalal 6-0,6-0
Katie Wiley (D) def. Leilani Brown 6-2,6-1
Doubles
Juliet Homes and Emily Neuner (D) def. Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld 6-1,6-0
Abby Stravato and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Libby Liggins and Allyson Szabo 6-1,6-1
Quin Wolters and Emma Mansourian (D) def. Ritika Birje and Isabella Basic 6-0,6-0
Greenwich 7, St. Joseph 0
Singles
Martine Fierro (G) def. Gabby Gatto 6-0, 6-1
Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Jayne Hickey 6-0, 6-0
Christina Gianesello (G) def. Gina Giannotta 6-0, 6-0
Yui Inagawa (G) def. Debra Yohou 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Audrey Patrick and Skylar Shandrowski 6-0, 6-2
Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Anastasia Meltzer and Gianna Basso 6-0, 6-0
Abby Shropshire and Efia Howarth (G) def. Madeline Rader and Natalie Zhu 6-0, 6-0