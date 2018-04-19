FCIAC
FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard, Box Scores for Wednesday, April 18

Posted by Dave Stewart on April 19, 2018 in All Highlights, Boys Tennis, Girls Tennis, Highlights, News, Tennis News ·

Below is the FCIAC boys and girls tennis scoreboard for Wednesday, April 18. Box scores appear where provided.

Boys Tennis

Westhill 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Matthew Greenbaum (WH) def. Jose Ramirez 6-1, 6-1

Shiloh Williamson (WH) def. Angel Ramirez 6-0, 6-0

Nikhil Arora (WH) def. Ya-Sine Agrignan 6-0, 6-0

Neev Suryawanshi (WH) def. Olmann Pauyo 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Rohit Jha and Gaurov Bauso (WH) def. Erick Ruilova and Dennis Juarez 6-0, 6-0

Ethan Moskowitz and Tristan Massa (WH) def. Angel Menendez and Jordy Cardenas 6-0, 6-1

Kieran Johnston and Rutvik Marathe (WH) def. Nicholas Peschier and Joseph Vu 8-0

Staples 7, Danbury 0

Singles

Eric Stein (S) def. Griffin Barnett 6-4, 7-5

Sam Lampert (S) def. John Hoddinott 6-0, 6-0

Eric Greenberg (S) def. Jose Campaniro 6-0, 6-0

Daniel Stone (S) def. Nate Gottwall 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jason Katz and Bradley Sheppard (S) def. Ben Shuster and Nick Walker 6-1, 6-0

Adam Greenlee and Jamie Lamb (S) def. Sam Justo and Oswin Marroqun 6-1, 6-0

Andrew Saunders and Lucas Haymes (S) def. Alfred Assef and Helky Granalos 6-0, 6-0

Ridgefield 6, Trumbull 1

Singles

Andy Illie (T) def. Luke Queiroz 6-2, 6-2

Brian Song (R) def. George James 6-3, 6-3

James Hourihan (R) def. Lilith G. 6-4, 6-3

Ramiro Davila (R) def. Tej Yalamanchili 6-0 6-0

Doubles

Tanner Daubenspeck and Noah Butler (R) def. Nihil Wadwa and Ben Bello 6-4, 6-3

Tadd Long and Seth Prusko (R) def. Rashil Ahuja and Mathew Nalom 6-0, 6-0

Emmett O’Mally and Carter Schroppe (R) def. Max Hutchins and Collin McMahon 6-4, 6-2

Fairfield Prep at Ludlowe

New Canaan at Stamford

St. Joseph at Greenwich

Girls Tennis

New Canaan 6, Stamford 1

Singles

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Cara Addison 6-0, 6-1

Maddy Wilson (NC) def. Hannah Bushell 6-1, 6-0

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Sophia Negyesi 6-0, 6-0

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Cindy Luo 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Taylor and Devon Yaghmaie (S) def. Jenny Loomis and Cassidy Little 6-1, 6-0

Chloe Sigg and Imogen Smith (NC) def. Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro 6-3, 6-0

Grace Ruksznis and Charlotte Sigg (NC) def. Emily Sasser and Kady Green 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Warde 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Hannah Ulman (W) def. Emma Guilhault 6-1, 6-2

Sana Nagori (W) def. Diana Acosta 6-0, 6-2

Karli Vare (W) def. Iasiah Sena 6-0, 6-2

Ellie Daigle (W) def. Erickan Tertulien 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Claire Regan and Hayley English (W) def. Madison French and Maya Goosman 6-0, 6-0

Clare Byrne and Deb Warren (W) beat Briana Perez and Angelica Martin 6-0, 6-0

Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos (W) beat Sam Aguliar and Jolie Lubin 6-1, 6-1

Darien 7, Trumbull 0

Singles

Lilly Ma (D) def. Unique Akinloye 6-0,6-0

Emilia Callery (D) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-0,6-1

Emily Wiley (D) def. Evani Dalal 6-0,6-0

Katie Wiley (D) def. Leilani Brown 6-2,6-1

Doubles

Juliet Homes and Emily Neuner (D) def. Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld 6-1,6-0

Abby Stravato and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Libby Liggins and Allyson Szabo 6-1,6-1

Quin Wolters and Emma Mansourian (D) def. Ritika Birje and Isabella Basic 6-0,6-0

Westhill 7, Bridgeport Central 0

Singles

Madeline Kaba (WH) def. Arianna Clarke 6-0, 6-0

Sanjana Nayak (WH) def. Giovana Nazeozeno 6-0, 6-0

Tamar Bellete (WH) def. Patricia Pereira 6-0, 6-0

Julia Fredrick (WH) def. Catrina Nguyen 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Malina Lasicki and Jackie Kaba (WH) def. Haley Guerrero and Uyen-Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0

Lexi Schultz and Caitlyn Tyrell (WH) def. Angelica Golbin and Nayeli Serrano 6-0, 6-0

Alexa Smeriglio and Shivani Annumala (WH) def. Jennifer Torres and Sona Mathew 6-0, 6-0.

Greenwich 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles

Martine Fierro (G) def. Gabby Gatto 6-0, 6-1

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Jayne Hickey 6-0, 6-0

Christina Gianesello (G) def. Gina Giannotta 6-0, 6-0

Yui Inagawa (G) def. Debra Yohou 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Audrey Patrick and Skylar Shandrowski 6-0, 6-2

Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Anastasia Meltzer and Gianna Basso 6-0, 6-0

Abby Shropshire and Efia Howarth (G) def. Madeline Rader and Natalie Zhu 6-0, 6-0

