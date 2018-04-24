FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard, Box Scores for Monday, April 23

Below is the FCIAC boys and girls tennis scoreboard for Monday, April 23. Box scores appear where provided.
Boys Tennis
Staples 5, Norwalk 2
Singles
Taishi Hosokawa (N) def. Kion Bruno 3-6, 7-5, 10-7
Prem Dave (N) def. Ben Stein 6-3, 6-2
Eric Stein (S) def. Lucas Aravjo 6-0, 6-0
Andrew Saunders (S) def. Jeb Boyrer 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Jack Tooker and Eric Greenberg (S) def. Billy Nesais and Tyler Cappadonna 6-0, 6-1
Adam Greenlee and Jamie Lamb (S) def. Jerry Narasse and John Randrestanillo 6-0, 6-0
Daniel Stone and Lucas Haymes (S) def. Christian Miller and Christian Ghetu 6-1, 6-0
New Canaan 7, Warde 0
Singles
JJ Lee (NC) def. Ethan Wolf 6-2, 6-2
Matt Brand (NC) def. Jack Davis 6-2, 6-2
Sai Akavaruma (NC) def. Kyle Rubin 6-2, 7-5
Andrew Zuo (NC) def. Noah Gruder 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
Luke Crowley and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Robert Pavoni and Sam Greenberg 6-1, 6-0
Ben Graham and Jack McCarthy (NC) def. Jackson Cusick and Cormac O’Day 6-0, 6-3
Jamie Butler and Griffen Dayton (NC) def. Jack Patterson and Ben Dachman 6-2, 6-4
Westhill 4, St. Joseph 3
Singles
Drew Morris (SJ) def. Tyler Pomerance 5-7, 4-1 (ret)
Jon Jazminski (SJ) def. Matt Greenbaum 4-6, 1-1 (ret)
Alex Reyes (WH) def. Samir Rajani 6-1, 6-0
Andrew Hinnau (SJ) def. Rutvik Marathe 3-6, 7-6, 10-5
Doubles
Shiloh Williamson and Henry Zhu (WH) def. Ryan Carlin def. Ethan Ziegler 6-1, 6-0
Neev Suryawanshi and Nikhil Arora (WH) def. Jack Darefio def. Mark Yakovane 6-0, 6-0
Gaurov Bansal and Rohit Jha (WH) def. Jack Harrington def. Josh Kimball 6-0, 6-0
Ludlowe 7, Trinity Catholic 0
Danbury 7, Brien McMahon 0
Wilton at Darien
Greenwich at Stamford
Girls Tennis
Ludlowe 7, Trinity Catholic 0
Singles
Sam Keane (L) def. Chong Cubarrubia 6-0, 6-1
Xenia Efimov (L) def. Jessica Connolly 6-1, 6-2
McKenna Carroll (L) def. Katie Sanik 6-1, 6-1
Katie Coolidge (L) def. Icey Han 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung (L) def. Sammy Le and Allie Cavaliere 6-0, 6-1
Grace Cogan and Heather Moran (L) def. Vanessa Comeau and Maddie Ingram 6-0, 6-0
Caitlin Chen and Kate Alianiello (L) def. Ashnique Powell and Bella Martinez 6-0, 6-0
Greenwich 6, Stamford 1
Singles
Martine Fierro (G) def. Cara Addison 6-0, 6-0
Melanie Laguizamon (G) def. Hannah Bushell 6-0, 6-0
Christina Gianesello (G) def. Sophia Negyesi 6-1, 6-3
Yui Inagawa (G) def. Cindy Lue 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Devon and Taylor Yaghmaie (S) def. Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe 6-0, 6-2
Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro 6-1, 6-4
Abby Shrophiro and Hannah Viney (G) def. Megan McKeever and Emily Wharmby 7-5, 6-0
New Canaan 7, Warde 0
Singles
Ashley Walker (NC) def. Hannah Ulman 6-1, 6-2
Maddy Wilson (NC) def. Sana Nagori 6-1, 6-1
Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Karli Vare 6-4, 5-7, 11-9
Valentina Zamara (NC) def. Ellie Daigle 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1)
Doubles
Jenny Loomis and Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Claire Regan and Hayley English 6-3, 6-3
Cassidy Little and Chloe Sigg (NC) def. Clare Byrne and Deb Warren 6-2, 6-2
Liz Gehnrich and Grace Ruksznis (NC) def. Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos 6-3, 6-1
Ridgefield 7, Bridgeport Central 0
Singles
Aurora Joblon (R) def. Ariana Clarke 6-0, 6-0
Morgan Held (R) def. Giovana Nazeozeno 6-1, 6-2
Alexis Zacharakos (R) def. Catrina Nguyen 6-1, 6-0
Megan Dunphy (R) def. Uyen Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Hillary Sherpa and Jillian O’Keefe (R) def. Nayeli Serrano and Jackie Tapia 6-0, 6-0
Julia Driscoll and Jennifer Gordon (R) def. Sona Mathew and Angelica Golbin 6-0, 6-0
Hannah Zipkin and Tara Ford (R) def. Jennefer Torres and Haley Guerrero 6-0, 6-0
Westhill 6, St. Joseph 1
Singles
Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Maddie Kaba 6-4, 1-6, 6-1
Sanjana Nayak (WH) def. Clare Seperack 6-2, 6-1
Tamar Bellette (WH) def. Jayne Hickey 6-0, 6-0
Julia Frederick (WH) def. Chloe Mattison 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Tricia Kober and Jackie Kaba (W) def. Gina Giannota and Deborah Yahov 6-0, 6-1
Malina Lasicki and Lexi Schultz (W) def. Audrey Patrick and Skylar Shandrowski 6-3, 6-1
Alexa Smeriglio and Caitlyn Tyrell (W) def. Gianne Basso and Isabelle Wolson 6-2, 6-1
Darien 6, Wilton 1
Singles
Lilly Ma (D) def. Isabella Koziol 6-2, 6-1
Emilia Callery (D) def. Emma Caldwell 6-3, 6-1
Emily Wiley (D) def. Cara Kilmartin 6-3, 6-0
Katie Wiley (D) def. Jelena Sypher 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
Emily Neuner and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Amber Li and Arden Lee 6-2, 6-3
Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (W) def. Quin Wolters and Abby Stravato 6-1, 1-6, 7-5
Caroline Homes and Daniela Castellanos (D) def. Kate Seelert and Mackenzie McCormick 6-2, 6-3
Staples 7, Norwalk 0
Brien McMahon 6, Danbury 1