Latest Scores

FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard, Box Scores for Tuesday, April 24

Posted by Dave Stewart on April 26, 2018

Below is the FCIAC boys and girls tennis scoreboard for Tuesday, April 24. Box scores appear where provided.

Boys Tennis

Ridgefield 4, Darien 3

Singles

Bobby Neuner (D) def. Brian Song 7-6, 6-3

Luke Queiroz (R) def. Nick Derby 6-0, 6-0

James Hourihan (R) def. Ian Wise 6-4, 6-2

Ethan Zhang (D) def. Ramiro Davila 7-6, 6-4

Doubles

Tanner Daubenspeck and Noah Butler (R) def. Neil Gandfi and Romano DeCaprio 6-3, 6-3

Tadd Long and Seth Prusko (R) def. Alex de Castro and Tyler Cramer 6-3 6-1

Sergei Doroshin and Christopher Calderwood (D) def. Emmett O’Malley and Carter Schroppe 6-2, 6-1

Staples 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

Daniel Stone (S) def. Emyrson Charles 6-4, 6-0

Adam Greenlee (S) def. Mike Auitabile 6-0, 6-0

Lucas Haymes (S) def. Ryan Bastidas 6-0, 6-0

Jake Motyl (S) def. Danny Izquierdo 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jamie Lamb and Andrew Saunders (S) def. Mike McAllister and John Kirst 6-0, 6-1

Zach Kaplan and Lucas Stone (S) def. Shouri Arrarapu and Emmet McGurren 6-1, 6-0

Daniel Kornbluth and Ryan Felner (S) def. Tyler Johnson and Hunter Zampa 6-0, 6-1

Stamford 5, St. Joseph 2

Singles

Drew Morris (SJ) def. Fernando Mauracher 6-2, 6-1

Max Meistere (STM) def. Jon Jazwinski 6-7, 6-0, 10-4

Adarsh Sushanth (STM) def. Samir Rajani 6-2, 6-1

Andrew Hinnau (SJ) def. Franco Estanislado 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Roheth Narasaletty and Rithin Armstrong (STM) def. Mark Yacavone and Jack D’Onofrio 6-1, 6-1

Andre Correa and Leroy Berja (STM) def. Ethan Ziegler and Ryan Carlin 6-4, 6-2

Justin Palmer and Brandon Leung (STM) def. Jared Lawrence and Josh Kimball 6-2, 6-4

Westhill 4, Trumbull 3

Singles

Andy Ilie (T) def. Jordan Soifer 6-2, 6-4

George James (T) def. Tyler Pomerance 6-2, 6-3

Alex Reyes (W) def. Lalith Gannavaram 6-4, 6-7, 6-0

Shiloh Williamson (W) def. Nihal Wadhwa 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Doubles

Matt Greenbaum and Neev Suryawanshi (W) def. Luke Samaskevich and Collin McMahon 6-1, 6-0

Nikhil Arora and Henry Zhu (W) def. Ben Bello and Max Hutchins 6-4, 7-5

Rushil Ahuja and Matt Nussom (T) def. Rohit Gaurov and Gaurov Bansal 6-3, 6-3

Wilton 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles

Clay Adams (W) def. Simon Poulter 6-2, 6-1

Tucker Harrison (W) def. Sean Oates 6-0, 6-0

Tor Aronson (W) def. Matt DiMartino, 6-0, 6-2

Ian Kolupaev (W) def. Nicholas Sclafani 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Wilton won all three doubles matches by forfeit

Greenwich 6, Norwalk 1

Singles

Caleb Fockens (G) def. Taishi Hosokawa 6-2, 2-6, 10-6

Prem Dave (N) def. Matt Luzzi 6-4, 6-3

Mathew Tamis (G) def. Lucas Aranjo 6-0, 6-0

Alican Beba (G) def. Jeb Boyrer 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Hayden Witmer and Boris Ardemasov (G) def. Billy Necsis and Tyler Cappodonna 6-0, 6-2

Jimmy Papas and Derek Wang (G) def. Jerry Narcisse and John Randrestallino, 6-0, 6-0

Josh Frumin and Nick Dagnino (G) def. Christian Miller and Christian Gheto 6-0, 6-0

Warde 6, Danbury 1

Singles

Griffin Barnett (D) def. Ethan Wolf 6-3, 6-6 (ret)

Jack Davis (W) def. Eric Tenesaca 6-0 6-1

Kyle Rubin (W) def. Kevin Tenesaca 6-4, 6-0

Noah Gruder (W) def. Joseph Kiselak 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Doubles

Robert Pavoni and Sam Greenberg (W) def. Ben Shuster and Nick Walker 6-1, 4-6, 7-5

Jackson Cusick and Cormac O’Day (W) def. Tiago Dos Reis and John Hoddinutt 6-0, 6-1

Jack Patterson and Alex Cusick (W) def. Jose Campanario and Aaron Melendee 6-1, 6-4

New Canaan 4, Ludlowe 3

Girls Tennis

Darien 7, Ridgefield 0

Singles

Lilly Ma (D) def. Hillary Sherpa 6-0, 6-0

Emilia Callery (D) def. Jillian O’Keefe 6-2, 6-1

Emily Wiley (D) def. Rachel Bodnar 6-0, 6-2

Katie Wiley (D) def. Julia Driscoll 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Emily Neuner and Juliet Homes (D) def. Morgan Held and Jen Gordon 6-0, 6-3

Quin Wolters and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Isabelle Voellmicke and Phoebe Seidenberg 6-0, 6-0

Annabelle Mueller and Abby Stravato (D) def. Alexis Zacharakos and Megan Dunphy 6-2, 6-0

New Canaan 7, Ludlowe 0

Singles

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Sam Keane 6-0, 6-1

Maddy Wilson (NC) def. McKenna Carroll 6-3, 6-1

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Katie Coolidge 6-2, 6-1

Sophia Gardner (NC) def. Kaitlyn Yoon 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

Jenny Loomis and Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung 6-4, 6-4

Cassidy Little and Chloe Sigg (NC) def. Grace Cogan and Heather Moran 6-0, 6-3

Liz Gehnrich and Charlotte Sigg (NC) def. Caitlin Chen and Kate Alianiello 0-6, 7-6, 7-6

Staples 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Anie Benjamin 6-0, 6-1

Olivia Foster (S) def. Tes DeJaeger 6-0, 6-2

Kristin Butler (S) def. Amy Traore 6-0, 6-0

Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Paula Davila 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Gabriela Vega and Olivia Gordy (S) def. Sarah Helms and Leigh Young-Lawler 6-0, 6-0

Natalie Corozza and Lily Smith (S) def. Mandie Romeus and Malaury Bien-Aime 6-0, 6-0

Luiza Cocito and Allison Katz (S) def. Olive Fengel and Daija Brunson 6-0, 6-0

Westhill 6, Trumbull 1

Singles

Maddie Kaba (WH) def. Julia Louw, 6-4, 6-2

Sanjana Nayak (WH) def. Leilani Brown 6-1, 6-1

Tamar Bellete (WH) def. Allyson Szabo, 6-0, 6-0

Julia Frederick (WH) def. Ritika Birje, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Tricia Kober and Jackie Kaba (WH) def. Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld, 6-4, 6-0

Malina Lasicki and Lexi Schultz (WH) def. Libby Liggins and Isabella Basic 7-6 (7-3), 6-1

Vishy Kandala and Helen Pruchniak (T) def. Alexa Smeriglio and Caitlyn Tyrell 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Greenwich 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Martine Fierro (G) def. Emma Guilbault 6-0, 6-0

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Diana Acosta-Rincon 6-0, 6-0

Christine Giansello (G) def. Iasiah Sena 6-2, 6-3

Kendall Schrobe (G) def. Erickah Tertulien 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Hannah Crasto and Tess Lamhaouar (G) def. Briana Perez and Angelica Martin Charles 6-0, 6-2

Amy Bickham and Melanie Murphy (G) def. Samantha Aguilar and Jolie Lubin 6-0, 6-1

Abby Shropshire and Hannah Viney (G) def. Laura Uzar and Alicja Kurpinowicz 6-0, 6-0

St. Joseph 4, Stamford 3

Singles

Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Cara Addison 6-1, 6-0

Clare Seperack (SJ) def. Hannah Bushell 6-3, 6-1

Jayne Hickey (SJ) def. Sophia Negyesi 6-1, 6-1

Chloe Mattison (SJ) def. Cindy Luo 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

Taylor and Devon Yaghmaie (STM) def. Gina Giannotta and Skylar Shandrowski 6-0, 6-0

Maggie Meister and Nina Passaro (STM) def. Gianna Basso and Isabella Wolson 6-0, 6-0

Emily Wharmby and Megan McKeever (STM) def. Andrea Weber and Madeline Rader 6-0, 6-0

Warde 7, Danbury 0

Wilton 7, Trinity Catholic 0

