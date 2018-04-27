FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard, Box Scores for Thursday, April 26

Below is the FCIAC boys and girls tennis scoreboard for Thursday, April 26. Box scores appear where provided.

Boys Tennis

Ridgefield 5, Wilton 2

Singles

Clay Adams (W) def. Brian Song 2-2 (ret)

Luke Queiroz (R) def. Conrad Emerson 6-1, 6-0

James Hourihan (R) def. Harrison Tucker 6-4, 6-3

Ramiro Davila (R) def. Tor Aronson 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

Tanner Daubenspeck and Noah Butler (R) def. Henry Murphy and Owen Mckessey 6-3, 7-5

Tadd Long and Seth Prusko (R) def. Rithwik Shivram and Rahul Vallabhajos 7-5, 7-5

Henry Greene and Chuck Li (W) def. Shane Bowler and Joseph Campos 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)

New Canaan 5, Norwalk 2

Singles

Taishi Hosokawa (NOR) def. Matt Brand 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Prem Dave (NOR) def. Sai Akavaramu 6-3, 6-2

Ben Graham (NC) def. Yuuki Hosokawa 6-2, 6-2

Andrew Zuo (NC) def. Lucas Araujo 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Luke Crowley and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Billy Nescis and Pablo Quiceno 6-3, 6-0

Jamie Cutler and Griffen Dayton (NC) def. Jeb Boyrer and Tyler Cappadonna 6-0, 6-1

Charlie Burns and Aryan Pal (NC) def. Christian Miller and Jerry Narcisse 6-0, 6-0

Staples 5, Westhill 2

Singles

Jordan Soifer (W) def. Kion Bruno 6-1, 7-5

Ben Stein (S) def. Henry Zhu 6-0, 6-0

Eric Stein (S) def. Gaurov Bansal 6-0, 6-0

Jack Tooker (S) def. Rohit Jha 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Matt Greenbaum and Tyler Pomerance (W) def. Sam Lampert and Eric Greenberg 6-4, 6-2

Brad Sheppard and Jason Katz (S) def. Alex Reyes and Shiloh Williamson 7-5, 2-6, 6-4

Andrew Saunders and Jamie Lamb (S) def. Nikhil Arora and Neev Suryawanshi 6-1, 6-3

Brien McMahon 4, Trinity Catholic 3

Singles

Simon Poulter (TC) def. Emyerson Charles 6-3, 6-1

Sean Oates (TC) def. Emmet McGurren 6-2, 7-5

Matt DiMartino (TC) def. Mike Avitabile 6-2, 6-0

Ryan Bastidas (M) def. Ivan Martinez 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Mike McAlister and John Kirst (M) def. Nicholas Sclafani and Rich DelVecchio 6-0, 6-0

McMahon won No. 2 and No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

Darien 6, Warde 1

Greenwich 5, Trumbull 2

Stamford at Danbury

Ludlowe at Central

Girls Tennis

Ludlowe 7, Central 0

Singles

Sam Keane (L) def. Catrinia Ajguyen 6-0, 6-1

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Giovana Nazeozeno 6-0, 6-0

McKenna Carroll (L) def. Patricia Pereira 6-0, 6-0

Katie Coolidge (L) def. Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung (L) def. Jacqueline Tapia and Nayeli Serrano 6-0, 6-0

Grace Cogan and Heather Moran (L) def. Angelica Golbin and Hailey Guerrero 6-0, 6-0

Kaitlyn Yoon and Kate Alianiello (L) def. Jennifer Torres and Sona Matthew 6-0, 6-0

Wilton 6, Ridgefield 1

Singles

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Auesha Jobbu 6-1, 6-0

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Morgan Held 6-2, 6-1

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Rachel Bodner 6-3, 6-2

Jelena Sypher (W) def Alexis Zacharakos 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Hillary Sherpa and Jill O’Keefe (R) def. Amber Li and Arden Lee 7-5, 6-1

Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (W) def. Julie Driscoll and Jen Grisdon 2-6, 7-6, 6-3

Alexandra Iotzova and Mackenzie McCormick (W) def. Isabelle Voellmicke and Pheobe Seidenberg 2-6, 6-4, 12-5 (super-break)

Darien 7, Warde 0

Singles

Lilly Ma (D) def. Hannah Ulman 6-1, 6-0

Emilia Callery (D) def. Sana Nagori 6-0, 6-2

Emily Wiley (D) def. Karli Vare 6-0, 6-0

Katie Wiley (D) def. Ellie Daigle 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Emily Neuner and Juliet Homes (D) def. Claire Regan and Hayley English 6-1, 6-1

Quin Wolters and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Clare Byrne and Deb Warren 6-0, 6-3

Chase Cleary and Emma Monisourian (D) def. Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos 6-1, 6-2

New Canaan 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Emma Guilbault 6-0, 6-1

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Diana Acosta 6-2, 6-2

Valentina Zamora (NC) def. Angelica Martin 6-3, 6-0

Imogen Smith (NC) def. Sam Aguilar 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jenny Loomis and Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Iasiah Sena and Erickah Tertullen 6-3, 6-3

Cassidy Little and Chloe Sigg (NC) def. Maya Goosmann and Madison French 6-0, 6-0

Grace Ruksznis and Liz Gehnrich (NC) def. Jolie Lubin and Briana Perez 6-0, 6-0

Staples 6, Westhill 1

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Maddie Kaba 6-1, 6-1

Olivia Foster (S) def. Sanjana Nayak 6-1, 6-2

Tamar Bellete (W) def. Alisyn Kercher 6-1, 6-1

Carine Geijestam (S) def. Julia Frederick 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjockman (S) def. Tricia Kober and Jackie Kaba 6-3, 6-3

Gabriela Vega and Olivia Gordy (S) def. Malina Lasicki and Lexi Schultz 6-0, 6-0

Luiza Cocito and Natalie Corrozza (S) def. Alexa Smeriglio and Caitlyn Tyrell, 6-0, 6-0

Greenwich 7, Trumbull 0

Singles

Martine Fierro (G) def. Unique Akinloye 6-3, 6-3

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Julia Louw 6-1, 6-3

Christina Gianesello (G) def. Lauren Louw 7-6 (5), 6-2

Yui Inagawa(G) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Hannah Castro and Tess Lamhaovor(G) def. Laine Neufeld and Amelia Grasso 6-1, 6-1

Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Libby Liggins and Isabella Basic 6-2, 6-2

Abby Shropshire and Hannah Viney (G) def. Ritika Birje and Allyson Szabo 6-1, 6-2

Trinity Catholic at Brien McMahon

Danbury at Stamford