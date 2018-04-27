FCIAC
FCIAC Tennis Scoreboard, Box Scores for Thursday, April 26

Posted by Dave Stewart on April 27, 2018 in All Highlights, Boys Tennis, Girls Tennis, Highlights, News, Tennis News ·

Below is the FCIAC boys and girls tennis scoreboard for Thursday, April 26. Box scores appear where provided.

Boys Tennis

Ridgefield 5, Wilton 2

Singles

Clay Adams (W) def. Brian Song 2-2 (ret)

Luke Queiroz (R) def. Conrad Emerson 6-1, 6-0

James Hourihan (R) def. Harrison Tucker 6-4, 6-3

Ramiro Davila (R) def. Tor Aronson 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

Tanner Daubenspeck and Noah Butler (R) def. Henry Murphy and Owen Mckessey 6-3, 7-5

Tadd Long and Seth Prusko (R) def. Rithwik Shivram and Rahul Vallabhajos 7-5, 7-5

Henry Greene and Chuck Li (W) def. Shane Bowler and Joseph Campos 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)

New Canaan 5, Norwalk 2

Singles

Taishi Hosokawa (NOR) def. Matt Brand 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Prem Dave (NOR) def. Sai Akavaramu 6-3, 6-2

Ben Graham (NC) def. Yuuki Hosokawa 6-2, 6-2

Andrew Zuo (NC) def. Lucas Araujo 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Luke Crowley and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Billy Nescis and Pablo Quiceno 6-3, 6-0

Jamie Cutler and Griffen Dayton (NC) def. Jeb Boyrer and Tyler Cappadonna 6-0, 6-1

Charlie Burns and Aryan Pal (NC) def. Christian Miller and Jerry Narcisse 6-0, 6-0

Staples 5, Westhill 2

Singles

Jordan Soifer (W) def. Kion Bruno 6-1, 7-5

Ben Stein (S) def. Henry Zhu 6-0, 6-0

Eric Stein (S) def. Gaurov Bansal 6-0, 6-0

Jack Tooker (S) def. Rohit Jha 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Matt Greenbaum and Tyler Pomerance (W) def. Sam Lampert and Eric Greenberg 6-4, 6-2

Brad Sheppard and Jason Katz (S) def. Alex Reyes and Shiloh Williamson 7-5, 2-6, 6-4

Andrew Saunders and Jamie Lamb (S) def. Nikhil Arora and Neev Suryawanshi 6-1, 6-3

Brien McMahon 4, Trinity Catholic 3

Singles

Simon Poulter (TC) def. Emyerson Charles 6-3, 6-1

Sean Oates (TC) def. Emmet McGurren 6-2, 7-5

Matt DiMartino (TC) def. Mike Avitabile 6-2, 6-0

Ryan Bastidas (M) def. Ivan Martinez 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Mike McAlister and John Kirst (M) def. Nicholas Sclafani and Rich DelVecchio 6-0, 6-0

McMahon won No. 2 and No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

Darien 6, Warde 1

Greenwich 5, Trumbull 2

Stamford at Danbury

Ludlowe at Central

Girls Tennis

Ludlowe 7, Central 0

Singles

Sam Keane (L) def. Catrinia Ajguyen 6-0, 6-1

Xenia Efimov (L) def. Giovana Nazeozeno 6-0, 6-0

McKenna Carroll (L) def. Patricia Pereira 6-0, 6-0

Katie Coolidge (L) def. Vi Ho 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Mary Beradino and Emily Cheung (L) def. Jacqueline Tapia and Nayeli Serrano 6-0, 6-0

Grace Cogan and Heather Moran (L) def. Angelica Golbin and Hailey Guerrero 6-0, 6-0

Kaitlyn Yoon and Kate Alianiello (L) def. Jennifer Torres and Sona Matthew 6-0, 6-0

Wilton 6, Ridgefield 1

Singles

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Auesha Jobbu 6-1, 6-0

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Morgan Held 6-2, 6-1

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Rachel Bodner 6-3, 6-2

Jelena Sypher (W) def Alexis Zacharakos 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Hillary Sherpa and Jill O’Keefe (R) def. Amber Li and Arden Lee 7-5, 6-1

Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (W) def. Julie Driscoll and Jen Grisdon 2-6, 7-6, 6-3

Alexandra Iotzova and Mackenzie McCormick (W) def. Isabelle Voellmicke and Pheobe Seidenberg 2-6, 6-4, 12-5 (super-break)

Darien 7, Warde 0

Singles

Lilly Ma (D) def. Hannah Ulman 6-1, 6-0

Emilia Callery (D) def. Sana Nagori 6-0, 6-2

Emily Wiley (D) def. Karli Vare 6-0, 6-0

Katie Wiley (D) def. Ellie Daigle 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Emily Neuner and Juliet Homes (D) def. Claire Regan and Hayley English 6-1, 6-1

Quin Wolters and Elaina Cummiskey (D) def. Clare Byrne and Deb Warren 6-0, 6-3

Chase Cleary and Emma Monisourian (D) def.  Amelia Yoder and Aly Kardos 6-1, 6-2

New Canaan 7, Norwalk 0

Singles

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Emma Guilbault 6-0, 6-1

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Diana Acosta 6-2, 6-2

Valentina Zamora (NC) def. Angelica Martin 6-3, 6-0

Imogen Smith (NC) def. Sam Aguilar 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jenny Loomis and Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Iasiah Sena and Erickah Tertullen 6-3, 6-3

Cassidy Little and Chloe Sigg (NC) def. Maya Goosmann and Madison French 6-0, 6-0

Grace Ruksznis and Liz Gehnrich (NC) def. Jolie Lubin and Briana Perez 6-0, 6-0

Staples 6, Westhill 1

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Maddie Kaba 6-1, 6-1

Olivia Foster (S) def. Sanjana Nayak 6-1, 6-2

Tamar Bellete (W) def. Alisyn Kercher 6-1, 6-1

Carine Geijestam (S) def. Julia Frederick 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjockman (S) def. Tricia Kober and Jackie Kaba 6-3, 6-3

Gabriela Vega and Olivia Gordy (S) def. Malina Lasicki and Lexi Schultz 6-0, 6-0

Luiza Cocito and Natalie Corrozza (S) def. Alexa Smeriglio and Caitlyn Tyrell, 6-0, 6-0

Greenwich 7, Trumbull 0

Singles

Martine Fierro (G) def. Unique Akinloye 6-3, 6-3

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Julia Louw 6-1, 6-3

Christina Gianesello (G) def. Lauren Louw 7-6 (5), 6-2

Yui Inagawa(G) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Hannah Castro and Tess Lamhaovor(G) def. Laine Neufeld and Amelia Grasso 6-1, 6-1

Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham (G) def. Libby Liggins and Isabella Basic 6-2, 6-2

Abby Shropshire and Hannah Viney (G) def. Ritika Birje and Allyson Szabo 6-1, 6-2

Trinity Catholic at Brien McMahon

Danbury at Stamford

