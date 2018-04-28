New Canaan and Darien clash in lacrosse twinbill today on HAN

There are few rivalries that compare with the Darien Blue Wave vs. the New Canaan Rams, and when it comes to lacrosse, the battles move to an even higher level.

This weekend at Darien High School, the rivalry will offer twice as much drama.

New Canaan and Darien will square off in a lacrosse doubleheader, as the boys teams clash at 1 p.m., and the girls teams battle at 4 p.m.

Both games will be carried live on the HAN Network and will be available at HAN Network’s website, DarienTimes.com, NCAdvertiser.com and FCIAC.net. They also can be seen on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

Darien got the better of last year’s twinbill at Dunning Field, but both games were close. In the girls’ game, Darien rallied to force overtime before topping New Canaan, 11-10, in double OT, and in the boys’ game, the Wave scored an 11-8 victory.

The Darien boys team owns a well-noted winning streak which is at 63 games and stretches since late in the 2015 season. This year, the Blue Wave is 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the FCIAC, and scored a 12-6 decision over FCIAC foe Wilton last Saturday.

The New Canaan boys are also unbeaten in the FCIAC at 5-0, and are 7-2 overall following Saturday’s 16-7 loss to St. Anthony’s of New York. The Rams have also topped Wilton 11-10 and are coming off a 13-8 win over Greenwich on Thursday.

The Darien girls lacrosse team is 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the FCIAC and will square off with Manhasset at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, as a primer for its showdown with New Canaan.

New Canaan is 7-2 overall and 6-0 in the FCIAC following its 17-6 win over Staples on Tuesday.

Both Darien and New Canaan played in the Gains for Brains Showcase at Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., on Saturday, with Darien beating Long Beach 14-7, and New Canaan falling to Ward-Melville 11-9.