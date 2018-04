Please support the “Bridgeport Field of Dreams Foundation” by purchasing a ticket to for “An Evening of Mets Baseball” on Monday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at the Field Theatre Co. in Fairfield.

You can “Talk all things Mets” with former Met Manager Bobby Valentine; WFAN personality Bob “Mr. Met” Heussler; Daily News Columnist John Harper and MetsBlog.com founder Matthew Cerrone.

Click hereĀ for ticket information