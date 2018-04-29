FCIAC Lacrosse Scoreboard, Box Scores for Saturday-Sunday, April 28-29

Below is the FCIAC scoreboard for Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 29. Statistics appear where provided.
Saturday, April 28
Baseball
Wilton 8, Trinity Catholic 4
Wilton 0-0-3-1-0-3-1 8 runs, 5 hits, 1 error
Trinity 0-2-0-1-0-0-1 4 runs, 11 hits, 4 errors
Wilton Highlights
Jack DiNanno – 2-for-4, 2 2Bs, BB, 1 run
Dillon Lifrieri – 2-for-4, 3B, BB, 1 run, 1 RBI
Kyle Phillips – 4 BBs, 2 runs
Trinity Highlights
David Broncati – 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBIs
Nico Morse – 2-for-4, 2B, 1 run, 1 RBI
Sam Pensiero – 2-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI
Greenwich 6, Norwalk 5 (8 innings)
Norwalk 1-1-1-0-0-1-0-1 5 runs, 9 hits, 5 errors
Greenwich 0-0-0-0-0-0-4-2 6 runs, 12 hits, 3 errors
Norwalk Highlights
Randy Mateo – 2-for-3, 3B, BB, 3 runs
Kyle Gordon – 2-for-3, BB, 2 runs
Jake Dumas – 2-for-3, 1 RBI
Greenwich Highlights
Henry Saleeby – 3-for-4, 2B, BB, 1 run
Chris Genaro – 2-for-3, BB, 1 run, 1 RBI
Daniel Perez – 2-for-5, 1 run, 1 RBI
Warde 6, New Canaan 5
Warde 0-0-5-0-1-0-0 6 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors
New Canaan 2-0-3-0-0-0-0 5 runs, 10 hits, 1 error
Warde Highlights
Ryan Donnelly – HR, BB, 2 runs, 3 RBIs
Chris Bogan – 2-for-3, 2B, 1 RBI
Declan O’Hara – 2-for-3, 1 run
Austin Stewart – 2B, 1 RBI
New Canaan Highlights
Nate Bozzella 2-for-3, 2B, 2 runs, 1 RBI
Kyle deMayo – 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI
Ryan McAleer – 2-for-4, 1 run
Brien McMahon 7, Staples 3
Staples 0-0-0-0-0-2-1 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors
McMahon 2-3-1-1-0-0-x 7 runs, 8 hits, 3 errors
Staples Highlights
Zack Zobel – 2-for-3, HR, 1 run, 1 RBI
Max Popken – HR, 1 run, 2 RBIs
McMahon Highlights
Jack Fitzpatrick – 2-for-3, HR, 2B, BB, 2 runs, 2 RBIs
Peter Meyerson – 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs
Cooper Grillo – HR, BB
Trumbull 5, Bunnell 3
Bunnell 0-0-0-0-3-0-0 3 runs, 5 hits, 2 errors
Trumbull 2-0-2-0-1-0-x 5 runs, 6 hits, 1 error
Bunnell Highlights
Jack Barnhart-Sullivan – 3-for-4, 1 RBI
Trumbull Highlights
Chris Brown – 2B, BB, 2 runs
Brian Hance – 2-for-3
Kevin Bruggerman – 1B, BB, 1 run
Brookfield 3, Stamford 2
Softball
St. Joseph 9, Stamford 2
Stamford 0-0-0-0-0-2-0 2 runs, 1 hit, 2 errors
St. Joseph 0-0-0-7-2-0-x 9 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors
St. Joseph Highlights
Kaitlin Capobianco 2-for-2, BB, 1 run, 3 RBIs
Kayla Giacobbe – 2B, BB, 2 runs
Paige Hunter – 2B, BB, 2 runs, 2 RBIs
Norwalk 11, Greenwich 10
Boys Lacrosse
Darien 9, New Canaan 7
New Canaan 1-1-4-1 7
Darien 4-2-1-2 9
New Canaan: Quintin O’Connell 4g, 1a; Owen Shin 1g; Liam Griffiths 1g; Chris Canet 1g; Ted Manges 1a
Darien: Brian Minicus 3g, 4a; Jack Joyce 2g, 1a; Henri Pfeifle 2g; Blake Sommi 1g; Hudson Pokorny 1g
Goalies
NC – Carl Mazabras 13 saves
D – Sean Collins 14 saves
Chaminade 21, Greenwich 4
Greenwich: Jack Feda 1g; Matt Baugher 1g; Leo Johnson 1g; Lance Large 1g
Goalie
G – Connor Santry 6 saves, and Teddy Bacon 6 saves
Ludlowe 14, Norwalk 9
Trumbull 23, Trinity Catholic 0
St. Joseph 13, Westhill 2
Stamford 7, Bethel 5
Ridgefield 18, Danbury 7
Wilton 11, Staples 3
Girls Lacrosse
Darien 13, New Canaan 6
New Canaan 1-5 6
Darien 3-10 13
New Canaan; Braden Dial 2g; Campbell Connors 2g; Karlie Bucci 1g, 1a; Lauren Bisceglia 1g
Darien: Ashley Humphrey 3g, 1a; Katie Ramsay 3g; Nicole Humphrey 1g, 2a; Sarah Jaques 2g; Christine Fiore 1g, 1a; Maddie Joyce 1g, 1a; Kendall Wisinski 1g, 1a; Emma Jaques 1g
Goalies
NC – Caroline O’Dea 8 saves
D – Maggie Brooks 6 saves
St. Joseph 16, Danbury 5
St Joseph: Abbey Ivanovich 3g, 4a; Kate Condron 3g, 1a; Lilia Ivanovich 2g, 2a; Jettke Gray 2g, 1a, 10 dc; Annie Mcneil 2g, 1a; Halle Grabowski 2g; Maddie Dunkel 1g; Olivia Badeux 1g
Danbury: Krissy Bogolowski 4g, 1a; Faith Watson 1g, 2a; Holly Rivers 1a
Goalies
SJ – Erin Owens 10 saves
Warde 11, Joel Barlow 8
Warde 9-2 11
Barlow 5-3 8
Warde: Caleigh Walklet 3g, 1a; Claire Cherniske 3g, 1a; Olivia Seymour 1g, 3a; Grace Dougherty 1g, 1a; Cassie Llewellyn 1g; Kate Risley 1g; Libby McKenna 1g
Barlow: Bella Miceli 3g; Julia Shapiro 2g; Lucy Witherbee 1g; Cat Goncalves 1g; Sarah Witherbee 1g; Molly Carroll 1a
Goalies
W – Abby King 8 saves
JB – Hannah Turnick 3 saves
Brien McMahon 14, Jonathan Law 8
Ridgefield 15, Newtown 10
Greenwich 20, Glastonbury 7
Northport 13, Wilton 5
Trumbull 16, Staples 4
Amity at Norwalk, 7
Boys Tennis
Ridgefield 7, Stamford 0
Singles
James Hourihan (R) def Max Meister 6-0, 6-0
Noah Butler (R) def. Adarsh Sushanth 6-2, 6-0
Tadd Long (R) def. Franco Estanislado 6-0, 6-0
Seth Prusko (R) def. Roheth Nanalsetty 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Emmett O’Malley and Carter Schroppe (R) def. Andre Carrea and Rithin Armstrong 6-2, 6-0
Joseph Campos and Shane Bowler (R) def. Lucas Ramos and Dylan Califanu 6-0, 6-0
Eddie Saad and Stephen Chen (R) def. Alex Ramos and Gabe Pia 6-0, 6-0
Ridgefield 7, Brien McMahon 0
Singles
Luke Queiroz (R) def. Emerson Charles 6-0, 6-0
James Hourihan (R) def. Mike Avitable 6-0, 6-0
Joseph Campos (R) def. Peter Massey 6-0, 6-1
Delmont Irving (R) def. Hunter Zampa 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
Tanner Daubenspeck and Noah Butler (R) def. Mike McCallister and John Kirst 6-4, 6-1
Tadd Long and Seth Prusko (R) def. Shouri Akarapu and Emmett McGurren 6-1, 6-0
RJ Carey and Logan Higginson (R) def. Lincoln Davila and Mike Dubisett 2-1 (ret)
Girls Tennis
Danbury 4, St. Joseph 3
Singles
Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Cat Sullivan 6-1, 6-1
Claire Seperack (SJ) def. Sanjana Shriram 6-3, 6-2
Jayne Hickey (SJ) def. Brooke Belanger 6-1, 6-3
Anna Gawley (D) def. Chloe Mattison 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
Jamie Gundeck and Rashmi Pai (D) def. Gina Giannotta and Audrey Patrick 3-6, 6-1, 6-2
Taylor Potpan and Ashley Amigon (D) def. Debra Yohou and Skylar Shandrowski 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1)
Magna Patel and Grace Samkhuch (D) def. Isabella Wolson and Alice Maldon 6-2, 6-3
Trumbull 5, Brien McMahon 2
Singles
Unique Akinloye (T) def. Anie Benjamin 6-4, 6-4
Tes DeJaeger (BM) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-2, 4-6, 6-2
Leilani Brown (T) def. Amy Traore 6-2, 6-0
Schuyler Luthy(McM) def. Allyson Szabo 6-3, 6-4
Doubles
Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld (T) def. Sarah Helms and Leigh Lawlor 6-2, 6-1
Libby Liggins and Isabella Basic (T) def. Daija Brunson and April Gall 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Ritika Birje and Helen Pruchniak (T) def. Claire Houck and Olive Fengel 6-0, 7-5
Staples 6, Greenwich 1
Singles
Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Martine Fierro 5-7, 6-3, 6-2
Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Olivia Foster 6-1, 6-1
Carrie Geijerstam (S) def. Christina Gianesello 6-0, 6-1
Natalie Carozza (S) def. Kendall Schrode 5-7, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Hannah Crasto and Tess Lamhaouar 6-1, 6-2
Gabriela Vega and Olivia Gordy (S) def. Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2)
Alisyn Kerder and Lily Smith (S) def. Hannah Viney and Abby Shropshire 6-1, 6-2
Sunday, April 29
Baseball
St. Joseph 13, Stamford 6
St Joseph 2-1-3-2-0-0-5 13 runs, 14 hits, 2 errors
Stamford 2-3-0-0-0-1-0 6 runs, 8 hits, 2 errors
Batteries
SJ – Hadyn Gourley, Trent Price (2, Win 3-1), Al Paolozzi (5, Save 1) and Aaron Kirby
S – Joe Price (L), Ross Green (3), Mick Dudek (7) and Nico Kydes
St. Joseph Highlights
Stephen Paolini had 3 hits, 5 RBIs with a home run and 3 runs scored
Charlie Pagliarini – 3-run home run
Al Paolozzi, Aaron Kirby, Owen Horne and Jim Evans each had 2 hits
Stamford Highlights
Nick Otis – solo home run with 2 hits and 2 RBIs
Softball
Ridgefield 9, Darien 7
Girls Lacrosse
Danbury at Brookfield, 1