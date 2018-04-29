FCIAC Lacrosse Scoreboard, Box Scores for Saturday-Sunday, April 28-29

Below is the FCIAC scoreboard for Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 29. Statistics appear where provided.

Saturday, April 28

Baseball

Wilton 8, Trinity Catholic 4

Wilton 0-0-3-1-0-3-1 8 runs, 5 hits, 1 error

Trinity 0-2-0-1-0-0-1 4 runs, 11 hits, 4 errors

Wilton Highlights

Jack DiNanno – 2-for-4, 2 2Bs, BB, 1 run

Dillon Lifrieri – 2-for-4, 3B, BB, 1 run, 1 RBI

Kyle Phillips – 4 BBs, 2 runs

Trinity Highlights

David Broncati – 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBIs

Nico Morse – 2-for-4, 2B, 1 run, 1 RBI

Sam Pensiero – 2-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI

Greenwich 6, Norwalk 5 (8 innings)

Norwalk 1-1-1-0-0-1-0-1 5 runs, 9 hits, 5 errors

Greenwich 0-0-0-0-0-0-4-2 6 runs, 12 hits, 3 errors

Norwalk Highlights

Randy Mateo – 2-for-3, 3B, BB, 3 runs

Kyle Gordon – 2-for-3, BB, 2 runs

Jake Dumas – 2-for-3, 1 RBI

Greenwich Highlights

Henry Saleeby – 3-for-4, 2B, BB, 1 run

Chris Genaro – 2-for-3, BB, 1 run, 1 RBI

Daniel Perez – 2-for-5, 1 run, 1 RBI

Warde 6, New Canaan 5

Warde 0-0-5-0-1-0-0 6 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors

New Canaan 2-0-3-0-0-0-0 5 runs, 10 hits, 1 error

Warde Highlights

Ryan Donnelly – HR, BB, 2 runs, 3 RBIs

Chris Bogan – 2-for-3, 2B, 1 RBI

Declan O’Hara – 2-for-3, 1 run

Austin Stewart – 2B, 1 RBI

New Canaan Highlights

Nate Bozzella 2-for-3, 2B, 2 runs, 1 RBI

Kyle deMayo – 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI

Ryan McAleer – 2-for-4, 1 run

Brien McMahon 7, Staples 3

Staples 0-0-0-0-0-2-1 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors

McMahon 2-3-1-1-0-0-x 7 runs, 8 hits, 3 errors

Staples Highlights

Zack Zobel – 2-for-3, HR, 1 run, 1 RBI

Max Popken – HR, 1 run, 2 RBIs

McMahon Highlights

Jack Fitzpatrick – 2-for-3, HR, 2B, BB, 2 runs, 2 RBIs

Peter Meyerson – 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs

Cooper Grillo – HR, BB

Trumbull 5, Bunnell 3

Bunnell 0-0-0-0-3-0-0 3 runs, 5 hits, 2 errors

Trumbull 2-0-2-0-1-0-x 5 runs, 6 hits, 1 error

Bunnell Highlights

Jack Barnhart-Sullivan – 3-for-4, 1 RBI

Trumbull Highlights

Chris Brown – 2B, BB, 2 runs

Brian Hance – 2-for-3

Kevin Bruggerman – 1B, BB, 1 run

Brookfield 3, Stamford 2

Softball

St. Joseph 9, Stamford 2

Stamford 0-0-0-0-0-2-0 2 runs, 1 hit, 2 errors

St. Joseph 0-0-0-7-2-0-x 9 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors

St. Joseph Highlights

Kaitlin Capobianco 2-for-2, BB, 1 run, 3 RBIs

Kayla Giacobbe – 2B, BB, 2 runs

Paige Hunter – 2B, BB, 2 runs, 2 RBIs

Norwalk 11, Greenwich 10

Boys Lacrosse

Darien 9, New Canaan 7

New Canaan 1-1-4-1 7

Darien 4-2-1-2 9

New Canaan: Quintin O’Connell 4g, 1a; Owen Shin 1g; Liam Griffiths 1g; Chris Canet 1g; Ted Manges 1a

Darien: Brian Minicus 3g, 4a; Jack Joyce 2g, 1a; Henri Pfeifle 2g; Blake Sommi 1g; Hudson Pokorny 1g

Goalies

NC – Carl Mazabras 13 saves

D – Sean Collins 14 saves

Chaminade 21, Greenwich 4

Greenwich: Jack Feda 1g; Matt Baugher 1g; Leo Johnson 1g; Lance Large 1g

Goalie

G – Connor Santry 6 saves, and Teddy Bacon 6 saves

Ludlowe 14, Norwalk 9

Trumbull 23, Trinity Catholic 0

St. Joseph 13, Westhill 2

Stamford 7, Bethel 5

Ridgefield 18, Danbury 7

Wilton 11, Staples 3

Girls Lacrosse

Darien 13, New Canaan 6

New Canaan 1-5 6

Darien 3-10 13

New Canaan; Braden Dial 2g; Campbell Connors 2g; Karlie Bucci 1g, 1a; Lauren Bisceglia 1g

Darien: Ashley Humphrey 3g, 1a; Katie Ramsay 3g; Nicole Humphrey 1g, 2a; Sarah Jaques 2g; Christine Fiore 1g, 1a; Maddie Joyce 1g, 1a; Kendall Wisinski 1g, 1a; Emma Jaques 1g

Goalies

NC – Caroline O’Dea 8 saves

D – Maggie Brooks 6 saves

St. Joseph 16, Danbury 5

St Joseph: Abbey Ivanovich 3g, 4a; Kate Condron 3g, 1a; Lilia Ivanovich 2g, 2a; Jettke Gray 2g, 1a, 10 dc; Annie Mcneil 2g, 1a; Halle Grabowski 2g; Maddie Dunkel 1g; Olivia Badeux 1g

Danbury: Krissy Bogolowski 4g, 1a; Faith Watson 1g, 2a; Holly Rivers 1a

Goalies

SJ – Erin Owens 10 saves

Warde 11, Joel Barlow 8

Warde 9-2 11

Barlow 5-3 8

Warde: Caleigh Walklet 3g, 1a; Claire Cherniske 3g, 1a; Olivia Seymour 1g, 3a; Grace Dougherty 1g, 1a; Cassie Llewellyn 1g; Kate Risley 1g; Libby McKenna 1g

Barlow: Bella Miceli 3g; Julia Shapiro 2g; Lucy Witherbee 1g; Cat Goncalves 1g; Sarah Witherbee 1g; Molly Carroll 1a

Goalies

W – Abby King 8 saves

JB – Hannah Turnick 3 saves

Brien McMahon 14, Jonathan Law 8

Ridgefield 15, Newtown 10

Greenwich 20, Glastonbury 7

Northport 13, Wilton 5

Trumbull 16, Staples 4

Amity at Norwalk, 7

Boys Tennis

Ridgefield 7, Stamford 0

Singles

James Hourihan (R) def Max Meister 6-0, 6-0

Noah Butler (R) def. Adarsh Sushanth 6-2, 6-0

Tadd Long (R) def. Franco Estanislado 6-0, 6-0

Seth Prusko (R) def. Roheth Nanalsetty 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Emmett O’Malley and Carter Schroppe (R) def. Andre Carrea and Rithin Armstrong 6-2, 6-0

Joseph Campos and Shane Bowler (R) def. Lucas Ramos and Dylan Califanu 6-0, 6-0

Eddie Saad and Stephen Chen (R) def. Alex Ramos and Gabe Pia 6-0, 6-0

Ridgefield 7, Brien McMahon 0

Singles

Luke Queiroz (R) def. Emerson Charles 6-0, 6-0

James Hourihan (R) def. Mike Avitable 6-0, 6-0

Joseph Campos (R) def. Peter Massey 6-0, 6-1

Delmont Irving (R) def. Hunter Zampa 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Tanner Daubenspeck and Noah Butler (R) def. Mike McCallister and John Kirst 6-4, 6-1

Tadd Long and Seth Prusko (R) def. Shouri Akarapu and Emmett McGurren 6-1, 6-0

RJ Carey and Logan Higginson (R) def. Lincoln Davila and Mike Dubisett 2-1 (ret)

Girls Tennis

Danbury 4, St. Joseph 3

Singles

Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Cat Sullivan 6-1, 6-1

Claire Seperack (SJ) def. Sanjana Shriram 6-3, 6-2

Jayne Hickey (SJ) def. Brooke Belanger 6-1, 6-3

Anna Gawley (D) def. Chloe Mattison 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Jamie Gundeck and Rashmi Pai (D) def. Gina Giannotta and Audrey Patrick 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Taylor Potpan and Ashley Amigon (D) def. Debra Yohou and Skylar Shandrowski 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1)

Magna Patel and Grace Samkhuch (D) def. Isabella Wolson and Alice Maldon 6-2, 6-3

Trumbull 5, Brien McMahon 2

Singles

Unique Akinloye (T) def. Anie Benjamin 6-4, 6-4

Tes DeJaeger (BM) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Leilani Brown (T) def. Amy Traore 6-2, 6-0

Schuyler Luthy(McM) def. Allyson Szabo 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld (T) def. Sarah Helms and Leigh Lawlor 6-2, 6-1

Libby Liggins and Isabella Basic (T) def. Daija Brunson and April Gall 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Ritika Birje and Helen Pruchniak (T) def. Claire Houck and Olive Fengel 6-0, 7-5

Staples 6, Greenwich 1

Singles

Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Martine Fierro 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Olivia Foster 6-1, 6-1

Carrie Geijerstam (S) def. Christina Gianesello 6-0, 6-1

Natalie Carozza (S) def. Kendall Schrode 5-7, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Kristin Butler and Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Hannah Crasto and Tess Lamhaouar 6-1, 6-2

Gabriela Vega and Olivia Gordy (S) def. Melanie Murphy and Amy Bickham 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2)

Alisyn Kerder and Lily Smith (S) def. Hannah Viney and Abby Shropshire 6-1, 6-2

Sunday, April 29

Baseball

St. Joseph 13, Stamford 6

St Joseph 2-1-3-2-0-0-5 13 runs, 14 hits, 2 errors

Stamford 2-3-0-0-0-1-0 6 runs, 8 hits, 2 errors

Batteries

SJ – Hadyn Gourley, Trent Price (2, Win 3-1), Al Paolozzi (5, Save 1) and Aaron Kirby

S – Joe Price (L), Ross Green (3), Mick Dudek (7) and Nico Kydes

St. Joseph Highlights

Stephen Paolini had 3 hits, 5 RBIs with a home run and 3 runs scored

Charlie Pagliarini – 3-run home run

Al Paolozzi, Aaron Kirby, Owen Horne and Jim Evans each had 2 hits

Stamford Highlights

Nick Otis – solo home run with 2 hits and 2 RBIs

Softball

Ridgefield 9, Darien 7

Girls Lacrosse

Danbury at Brookfield, 1