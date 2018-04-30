Boys Tennis – Warde 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Singles
Kyle Rubin (W) def. Simon Poulter 6-0, 6-0
Jack Davis (W) def. Mike Vakos 6-0, 6-0
Noah Gruder (W) def. Nicholas Sclafani 6-0, 6-0
Rishab Bist (W) def. Richard Delvecchio 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Warde won all 3 doubles matches by forfeit
