Latest Scores

Boys Tennis – Warde 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Posted by FCIAC on April 30, 2018 in All Highlights, Boys Tennis, Highlights ·

Singles

Kyle Rubin (W) def. Simon Poulter 6-0, 6-0

Jack Davis (W) def. Mike Vakos 6-0, 6-0

Noah Gruder (W) def. Nicholas Sclafani 6-0, 6-0

Rishab Bist (W) def. Richard Delvecchio 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Warde won all 3 doubles matches by forfeit

